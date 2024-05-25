© 2024 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
Public Media from Michigan State University
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
PBS NewsHour

May 25, 2024 - PBS News Weekend full episode

Season 2024 Episode 147 | 26m 45s

Saturday on PBS News Weekend, how the lasting effects of George Floyd’s death continue to shape the city of Minneapolis four years later. Then, a front-line report as depleted Ukrainian forces struggle to contain Russia’s advances. Plus, the hidden history of Anna May Wong, considered to be the first Asian American movie star, and her struggles with Hollywood’s racism.

Aired: 05/24/24 | Expires: 06/24/24
Major corporate funding for the PBS NewsHour is provided by BDO, BNSF, Consumer Cellular, American Cruise Lines, and Raymond James. Funding for the PBS NewsHour Weekend is provided by Consumer Cellular and American Cruise Lines. For a complete list of funders for the PBS NewsHour and PBS NewsHour weekend, click here.
Extras
Watch 1:56
PBS NewsHour
News Wrap: Israeli attacks reportedly kill dozens in Gaza
News Wrap: New Israeli attacks reportedly kill more than 40 Palestinians across Gaza
Clip: S2024 E147 | 1:56
Watch 6:12
PBS NewsHour
How George Floyd’s death changed Minneapolis, 4 years later
What’s changed in Minneapolis four years after George Floyd’s death
Clip: S2024 E147 | 6:12
Watch 3:46
PBS NewsHour
The story of Chinese American movie star Anna May Wong
The struggles and breakthroughs of Chinese American movie star Anna May Wong
Clip: S2024 E147 | 3:46
Watch 7:26
PBS NewsHour
Why a wave of legislation seeks to restrict sex education
Sex education ‘is under attack’ by a wave of proposed legislation, advocate warns
Clip: S2024 E147 | 7:26
Watch 4:24
PBS NewsHour
Exhausted Ukrainian forces fight to contain Russian advances
Exhausted Ukrainian forces fight to contain Russian advances on the eastern front
Clip: S2024 E147 | 4:24
Watch 5:14
PBS NewsHour
British pubs struggle to survive as drinkers stay home
British pubs struggle to survive as drinkers stay home
Clip: S2024 E146 | 5:14
Watch 6:09
PBS NewsHour
News Wrap: Top UN court orders Israel to end Rafah operation
News Wrap: Top UN court orders Israel to end military operations in Rafah
Clip: S2024 E146 | 6:09
Watch 6:46
PBS NewsHour
Thousands flee Myanmar amid flare up in civil war fighting
Thousands flee Myanmar for Thailand amid flare up in civil war fighting
Clip: S2024 E146 | 6:46
Watch 6:56
PBS NewsHour
NCAA and schools reach agreement to pay college athletes
What the historic $2.8 billion settlement to pay NCAA players means for college sports
Clip: S2024 E146 | 6:56
Watch 5:32
PBS NewsHour
Louisiana reclassifies abortion pills, restricting access
Louisiana restricts access to abortion pills by classifying them as a controlled substance
Clip: S2024 E146 | 5:32