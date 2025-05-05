© 2025 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
Public Media from Michigan State University
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
PBS News Hour

May 5, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode

Season 2025 Episode 125 | 57m 46s

Monday on the News Hour, as President Trump says he doesn't know whether immigrants should be given due process, we look at what the Constitution says about citizens and noncitizens alike. Israel plans expanded operations in Gaza, a shift that could end with reoccupation. Plus, Sean "Diddy" Combs appears in court for the start of his trial on charges of sex trafficking and racketeering.

Aired: 05/04/25 | Expires: 06/04/25
Major corporate funding for the PBS News Hour is provided by BDO, BNSF, Consumer Cellular, American Cruise Lines, and Raymond James. Funding for the PBS NewsHour Weekend is provided by Consumer Cellular and Cunard Cruise Line. For a complete list of funders for the PBS NewsHour and PBS NewsHour weekend, click here.
Extras
Watch 9:13
PBS News Hour
What the Constitution says about due process for noncitizens
What the Constitution says about noncitizens' rights as Trump doubts need for due process
Clip: S2025 E125 | 9:13
Watch 9:52
PBS News Hour
The implications of Israel's plan to expand Gaza operations
The implications of Israel's plan to expand military operations in Gaza
Clip: S2025 E125 | 9:52
Watch 5:46
PBS News Hour
News Wrap: Hundreds of flights canceled or delayed at Newark
News Wrap: Hundreds of flights canceled or delayed at Newark airport
Clip: S2025 E125 | 5:46
Watch 7:26
PBS News Hour
Tamara Keith and Amy Walter on voters and the economy
Tamara Keith and Amy Walter on who voters believe is responsible for the current economy
Clip: S2025 E125 | 7:26
Watch 8:28
PBS News Hour
New book 'Personhood' examines reproductive rights battle
New book 'Personhood' examines escalating battle over reproductive rights
Clip: S2025 E125 | 8:28
Watch 6:35
PBS News Hour
Sierra Hull on her journey to becoming a mandolin virtuoso
Sierra Hull reflects on her journey to becoming a mandolin virtuoso
Clip: S2025 E125 | 6:35
Watch 4:45
PBS News Hour
Jury selection begins for Diddy’s sex trafficking trial
What happened in the courtroom as jury selection begins for Diddy’s sex trafficking trial
Clip: S2025 E125 | 4:45
Watch 2:10
PBS News Hour
News Wrap: Trump says he wants to continue mass deportations
News Wrap: Trump wants to continue mass deportations despite Supreme Court ruling
Clip: S2025 E124 | 2:10
Watch 4:21
PBS News Hour
Family planning clinics lose funding over support for DEI
Family planning clinics lose Title X funding over statements supporting DEI
Clip: S2025 E124 | 4:21
Watch 6:10
PBS News Hour
Why young adults finding themselves are lonelier than ever
Why young adults are lonelier than ever and what can be done to help
Clip: S2025 E124 | 6:10