November 23, 2024 - PBS News Weekend full episode

Extras
News Wrap: Israel continues deadly airstrikes in Gaza and Lebanon
Why decades-old, toxic PFAS foam is still contaminating northern Michigan waterways
The long-term effects of hurricanes and major disasters on children’s mental health
What Trump’s latest picks mean for the future of U.S. public health policy
Texas school board approves new course material that includes Bible passages
The scope and potential pitfalls of Trump's and Musk's plans for spending cuts
Brooks and Capehart on Trump’s 'anti-institutionalist' Cabinet
Examining the record of Pam Bondi, Trump's new pick for attorney general
John Leguizamo's 'The Other Americans' aims to remedy Broadway’s lack of Latino stories
News Wrap: Trump's hush money case sentencing indefinitely postponed by judge