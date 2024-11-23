© 2024 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
PBS News Hour

November 23, 2024 - PBS News Weekend full episode

Season 2024 Episode 329 | 26m 45s

Saturday on PBS News Weekend, what President-elect Trump’s latest picks could mean for health policy in the United States. Then, why contaminated water from a former Michigan military base is still seeping into local waterways, decades after the site was closed. Plus, the impact hurricanes and other disasters have on children’s mental health and learning.

Watch 3:13
PBS News Hour
News Wrap: Israel continues deadly strikes in Gaza, Lebanon
News Wrap: Israel continues deadly airstrikes in Gaza and Lebanon
Clip: S2024 E329 | 3:13
Watch 8:20
PBS News Hour
Why decades-old PFAS is still contaminating Michigan waters
Why decades-old, toxic PFAS foam is still contaminating northern Michigan waterways
Clip: S2024 E329 | 8:20
Watch 5:58
PBS News Hour
The long-term effects of major storms on kids’ mental health
The long-term effects of hurricanes and major disasters on children’s mental health
Clip: S2024 E329 | 5:58
Watch 6:22
PBS News Hour
What Trump’s picks mean for the future of U.S. health policy
What Trump’s latest picks mean for the future of U.S. public health policy
Clip: S2024 E329 | 6:22
Watch 5:49
PBS News Hour
New course work in Texas schools to include Bible passages
Texas school board approves new course material that includes Bible passages
Clip: S2024 E328 | 5:49
Watch 6:15
PBS News Hour
The scope and potential pitfalls of Trump's spending cuts
The scope and potential pitfalls of Trump's and Musk's plans for spending cuts
Clip: S2024 E328 | 6:15
Watch 10:30
PBS News Hour
Brooks and Capehart on Trump’s anti-institutionalist Cabinet
Brooks and Capehart on Trump’s 'anti-institutionalist' Cabinet
Clip: S2024 E328 | 10:30
Watch 5:53
PBS News Hour
TRUMP’S TEAM
Examining the record of Pam Bondi, Trump's new pick for attorney general
Clip: S2024 E328 | 5:53
Watch 7:20
PBS News Hour
Leguizamo aims to remedy Broadway' lack of Latino stories
John Leguizamo's 'The Other Americans' aims to remedy Broadway’s lack of Latino stories
Clip: S2024 E328 | 7:20
Watch 6:29
PBS News Hour
News Wrap: Trump's hush money sentencing postponed
News Wrap: Trump's hush money case sentencing indefinitely postponed by judge
Clip: S2024 E328 | 6:29