© 2024 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
Public Media from Michigan State University
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
PBS News Hour

November 28, 2024 - PBS News Hour full episode

Season 2024 Episode 334 | 56m 45s

November 28, 2024 - PBS News Hour full episode

Aired: 11/27/24 | Expires: 12/28/24
Major corporate funding for the PBS News Hour is provided by BDO, BNSF, Consumer Cellular, American Cruise Lines, and Raymond James. Funding for the PBS NewsHour Weekend is provided by Consumer Cellular and Cunard Cruise Line. For a complete list of funders for the PBS NewsHour and PBS NewsHour weekend, click here.
Extras
Watch 6:00
PBS News Hour
How did pumpkin spice become synonymous with the holidays?
Love it or hate it, pumpkin spice is everywhere this time of year. How did it take over?
Clip: S2024 E334 | 6:00
Watch 5:43
PBS News Hour
Why the FDA wants to pull this cold medicine ingredient
Why the FDA wants to pull this common cold medicine ingredient from shelves
Clip: S2024 E334 | 5:43
Watch 5:38
PBS News Hour
North Carolina residents lean on community help after Helene
North Carolina residents lean on community help as they struggle to rebuild after Helene
Clip: S2024 E334 | 5:38
Watch 4:40
PBS News Hour
What PBS News Hour viewers are thankful for in 2024
What PBS News Hour viewers are thankful for in 2024
Clip: S2024 E334 | 4:40
Watch 5:00
PBS News Hour
News Wrap: Israel-Hezbollah cease-fire holds for 2nd day
News Wrap: Israel-Hezbollah cease-fire holds despite accusations of terms being violated
Clip: S2024 E334 | 5:00
Watch 6:15
PBS News Hour
'Brains and Beauty' explores how the mind processes art
'Brains and Beauty' exhibit explores how the mind processes art and aesthetic experiences
Clip: S2024 E333 | 6:15
Watch 5:49
PBS News Hour
News Wrap: Thanksgiving travel expected to be busiest ever
News Wrap: Thanksgiving travel rush expected to be busiest ever
Clip: S2024 E333 | 5:49
Watch 6:54
PBS News Hour
Trump names COVID lockdown skeptic to lead NIH
Trump names COVID lockdown skeptic to lead NIH, another sign of shifts in key agencies
Clip: S2024 E333 | 6:54
Watch 6:26
PBS News Hour
Ukraine takes harsh measures to force draft dodgers into war
Lacking manpower, Ukraine resorts to harsh means to force draft dodgers into combat
Clip: S2024 E333 | 6:26
Watch 10:14
PBS News Hour
How psychology can help bridge divisions this Thanksgiving
Exploring how psychology can help bridge political divisions this Thanksgiving
Clip: S2024 E333 | 10:14