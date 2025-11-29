© 2025 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
Public Media from Michigan State University
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

PBS News Hour

November 29, 2025 - PBS News Weekend full episode

Season 2025 Episode 333 | 24m 09s

November 29, 2025 - PBS News Weekend full episode

Aired: 11/28/25 | Expires: 12/29/25
Major corporate funding for the PBS News Hour is provided by BDO, BNSF, Consumer Cellular, American Cruise Lines, and Raymond James. Funding for the PBS NewsHour Weekend is provided by Consumer Cellular and Cunard Cruise Line. For a complete list of funders for the PBS NewsHour and PBS NewsHour weekend, click here.
Extras
Watch 57:46
PBS News Hour
November 28, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode
November 28, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode
Episode: S2025 E332 | 57:46
Watch 7:29
PBS News Hour
Marvel of ancient Indigenous engineering gets validation
Long-overlooked marvel of ancient Indigenous engineering gets validation in Ohio
Clip: S2025 E332 | 7:29
Watch 4:03
PBS News Hour
The long road from a Christmas tree farm to your home
The long road from a Christmas tree farm to your home
Clip: S2025 E332 | 4:03
Watch 10:33
PBS News Hour
Capehart and Wehner on the National Guard shooting
Capehart and Wehner on Trump's reaction to the National Guard shooting
Clip: S2025 E332 | 10:33
Watch 5:45
PBS News Hour
PBS News launches 'Settle In' podcast
PBS News launches 'Settle In' podcast with lessons from the 1929 stock market crash
Clip: S2025 E332 | 5:45
Watch 2:23
PBS News Hour
Questions emerge about National Guard shooter's motives
Questions emerge about National Guard shooter's motives and the impact on immigrants
Clip: S2025 E332 | 2:23
Watch 4:48
PBS News Hour
News Wrap: Trump plans to cancel Biden's executive actions
News Wrap: Trump says he will cancel Biden's executive actions signed with autopen
Clip: S2025 E332 | 4:48
Watch 5:15
PBS News Hour
Trump vows to stop immigration from poorer countries
Trump vows to stop immigration from poorer countries after fatal National Guard shooting
Clip: S2025 E332 | 5:15
Watch 6:47
PBS News Hour
Tips for holiday shopping in a year when prices are rising
Tips for holiday shopping in a year when prices are rising
Clip: S2025 E332 | 6:47
Watch 4:17
PBS News Hour
Top Zelenskyy aide resigns in midst of corruption scandal
Top Zelenskyy aide resigns in midst of Ukraine corruption scandal
Clip: S2025 E332 | 4:17