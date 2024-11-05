© 2024 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
Public Media from Michigan State University
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
PROGRAM ALERT: 4pm NPR Special Coverage – VP Harris remarks. 6pm PBS News special time.
PBS News Hour

November 5, 2024 - PBS News Hour full episode

Season 2024 Episode 311 | 56m 58s

November 5, 2024 - PBS News Hour full episode

Aired: 11/04/24 | Expires: 12/05/24
Major corporate funding for the PBS News Hour is provided by BDO, BNSF, Consumer Cellular, American Cruise Lines, and Raymond James. Funding for the PBS NewsHour Weekend is provided by Consumer Cellular and Cunard Cruise Line. For a complete list of funders for the PBS NewsHour and PBS NewsHour weekend, click here.
Extras
Watch 1:00:36
PBS News Hour
PBS News Election Night 2024
Millions of voters head to the polls Tuesday for their final chance to cast a ballot.
Special: 1:00:36
Watch 13:20
PBS News Hour
Harris addresses supporters after losing 2024 presidential election
Harris addresses supporters after losing 2024 presidential election
Special: 13:20
Watch 10:37
PBS News Hour
Pelosi: 'We will win the House, Hakeem will be speaker'
Pelosi on election expectations: 'We will win the House, Hakeem will be speaker'
Clip: S2024 E311 | 10:37
Watch 14:21
PBS News Hour
Harris and Trump wrap up campaigns as votes are counted
Harris and Trump wrap up campaigns as Americans cast ballots and votes are counted
Clip: S2024 E311 | 14:21
Watch 13:16
PBS News Hour
Election night panel on what we'll learn from the results
Election night panel on what we'll learn about the country from the results
Clip: S2024 E311 | 13:16
Watch 4:16
PBS News Hour
The data from battlegrounds and key races we'll be watching
The early results from battlegrounds and key races we'll be watching
Clip: S2024 E311 | 4:16
Watch 4:55
PBS News Hour
News Wrap: Netanyahu fires Israeli Defense Minister Gallant
News Wrap: Netanyahu fires Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant
Clip: S2024 E311 | 4:55
Watch 4:36
PBS News Hour
30 Election Day fun facts
30 Election Day fun facts
Clip: S2024 E311 | 4:36
Watch 57:46
PBS News Hour
November 4, 2024 - PBS News Hour full episode
November 4, 2024 - PBS News Hour full episode
Episode: S2024 E310 | 57:46
Watch 5:36
PBS News Hour
Harris, Trump make last push to reach voters in final hours
Harris and Trump make last push to reach voters in final hours of voting
Clip: S2024 E310 | 5:36