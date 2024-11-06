© 2024 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
PBS News Hour

November 6, 2024 - PBS News Hour full episode

Season 2024 Episode 312 | 57m 46s

Wednesday on the News Hour, Donald Trump decisively wins the election and prepares to return to the White House with an agenda of sweeping change. Vice President Harris concedes defeat after failing to drive turnout across battleground states. Plus, as Republicans take control of the Senate and possibly the House, we break down what the results will mean for the government and the parties.

Aired: 11/05/24 | Expires: 12/06/24
Extras
Watch 3:39
PBS News Hour
News Wrap: At least 30 dead after Israeli strike in Lebanon
News Wrap: At least 30 dead after Israeli strike on residential building in Lebanon
Clip: S2024 E312 | 3:39
Watch 13:20
PBS News Hour
Harris addresses supporters after losing 2024 presidential election
Harris addresses supporters after losing 2024 presidential election
Special: 13:20
Watch 5:59
PBS News Hour
Voters expand abortion rights in 7 states, 3 measures fail
Voters expand or protect abortion rights in 7 states, but measures fail in 3 other states
Clip: S2024 E312 | 5:59
Watch 4:53
PBS News Hour
How world leaders are reacting to Trump's election win
How world leaders are reacting to Trump's election win
Clip: S2024 E312 | 4:53
Watch 6:01
PBS News Hour
Trump prepares for White House return after decisive victory
Trump prepares for White House return after decisive victory
Clip: S2024 E312 | 6:01
Watch 5:45
PBS News Hour
How Trump built a new coalition to win the White House
How Trump built a new coalition to send him back to the White House
Clip: S2024 E312 | 5:45
Watch 6:01
PBS News Hour
Where Trump won big and where Harris struggled
Where Trump won big and the important counties Harris struggled to drive turnout
Clip: S2024 E312 | 6:01
Watch 7:51
PBS News Hour
Harris urges supporters to 'never give up the fight'
Harris urges supporters to 'never give up the fight for our democracy' in concession
Clip: S2024 E312 | 7:51
Watch 5:21
PBS News Hour
Why Trump's message resonated with so many Hispanic voters
Rep. Maria Salazar on why Trump's message resonated with so many Hispanic voters
Clip: S2024 E312 | 5:21
Watch 6:12
PBS News Hour
Strategists on what the results mean for their parties
GOP, Democratic strategists on what the results mean for their parties and the government
Clip: S2024 E312 | 6:12