PBS News Hour

November 7, 2024 - PBS News Hour full episode

Season 2024 Episode 313 | 57m 46s

November 7, 2024 - PBS News Hour full episode

Aired: 11/06/24 | Expires: 12/07/24
Watch 4:31
PBS News Hour
Biden calls for peaceful transition after Trump's victory
Clip: S2024 E313 | 4:31
Watch 5:09
PBS News Hour
House control in question as races remain too close to call
Clip: S2024 E313 | 5:09
Watch 5:05
PBS News Hour
Trump’s return to White House upends criminal investigations
Clip: S2024 E313 | 5:05
Watch 8:13
PBS News Hour
Man with Parkinson’s uses art and music to ease his symptoms
Clip: S2024 E313 | 8:13
Watch 7:16
PBS News Hour
Fed cuts interest rates amid questions over independence
Clip: S2024 E313 | 7:16
Watch 8:56
PBS News Hour
Health officials concerned about RFK Jr. in administration
Clip: S2024 E313 | 8:56
Watch 5:47
PBS News Hour
Ukraine loses ground to Russia as U.S. support in doubt
Clip: S2024 E313 | 5:47
Watch 5:04
PBS News Hour
News Wrap: Hurricane damages Cuba's vulnerable power grid
Clip: S2024 E313 | 5:04
Watch 3:39
PBS News Hour
News Wrap: At least 30 dead after Israeli strike in Lebanon
Clip: S2024 E312 | 3:39
Watch 57:46
PBS News Hour
November 6, 2024 - PBS News Hour full episode
Episode: S2024 E312 | 57:46