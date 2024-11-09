© 2024 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
PBS News Hour

November 9, 2024 - PBS News Weekend full episode

Season 2024 Episode 315 | 26m 45s

Saturday on PBS News Weekend, how anger over the war in Gaza may have shaped some voters’ choice for president. Then, what a second Trump term means for climate change and the environment in the United States and around the world. Plus, how administrators and law enforcement are grappling with growing threats against schools.

Aired: 11/08/24 | Expires: 12/09/24
PBS News Hour
News Wrap: Democrats hold onto U.S. Senate seat in Nevada
PBS News Hour
How anger over Gaza war may have shaped some voters’ choices
PBS News Hour
What to expect from Trump on climate, environmental policy
PBS News Hour
How schools are navigating a spike in violent threats
PBS News Hour
November 8, 2024 - PBS News Hour full episode
PBS News Hour
Some question what it will take to elect a woman president
PBS News Hour
Americans discuss their election votes and views on future
PBS News Hour
AMSTERDAM ATTACKS
PBS News Hour
Who is the woman behind Trump's return to the Oval Office?
PBS News Hour
News Wrap: Crews make progress against California wildfire
