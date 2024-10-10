© 2024 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
PBS News Hour

October 10, 2024 - PBS News Hour full episode

Season 2024 Episode 285 | 57m 46s

October 10, 2024 - PBS News Hour full episode

Aired: 10/09/24 | Expires: 11/09/24
Extras
Watch 4:30
PBS News Hour
FEMA official details response strategy after 2 hurricanes
FEMA official details federal response strategy after 2 major hurricanes
Clip: S2024 E285 | 4:30
Watch 2:08
PBS News Hour
Trump pitches tax incentives as Harris appeals to new voters
Trump pitches new tax incentives in Detroit as Harris pushes to reach voters in new places
Clip: S2024 E285 | 2:08
Watch 7:58
PBS News Hour
Florida officials assess damage after Hurricane Milton
Florida officials assess damage after Hurricane Milton leaves path of destruction
Clip: S2024 E285 | 7:58
Watch 6:20
PBS News Hour
News Wrap: Israeli strike on Gaza shelter kills 27
News Wrap: Israeli strike on school sheltering displaced people in Gaza kills 27
Clip: S2024 E285 | 6:20
Watch 7:40
PBS News Hour
Art and science collide in enormous project
Art and science collide in enormous project at dozens of museums and galleries
Clip: S2024 E285 | 7:40
Watch 6:09
PBS News Hour
Nobel winner on how his work could transform lives
Winner of Nobel Prize in chemistry describes how his work could transform lives
Clip: S2024 E285 | 6:09
Watch 4:11
PBS News Hour
Israel's goals for Lebanon and how the U.S. is responding
What are Israel's goals for its campaign in Lebanon and how the U.S. is responding
Clip: S2024 E285 | 4:11
Watch 6:34
PBS News Hour
These key races could determine control of the U.S. Senate
These key races could determine control of the U.S. Senate
Clip: S2024 E285 | 6:34
Watch 5:43
PBS News Hour
St. Petersburg mayor on threat of catastrophic storm surge
St. Petersburg mayor discusses threat of catastrophic and historic storm surge from Milton
Clip: S2024 E284 | 5:43
Watch 7:47
PBS News Hour
Florida braced for brutal impact from Hurricane Milton
Florida braced for brutal impact from Hurricane Milton
Clip: S2024 E284 | 7:47