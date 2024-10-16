October 16, 2024 - PBS News Hour full episode

Extras
News Wrap: North Korea blows up roads and railways to South Korea
Bob Woodward discusses 'War,' his new book breaking down world conflicts and U.S. politics
U.S. warns Israel it could cut arms shipments unless more aid allowed into Gaza
Pharrell Williams' musical evolution is reconstructed with Legos in 'Piece By Piece'
Israeli strikes on Lebanon kill civilians and threaten safe havens for the displaced
GOP strategist evaluates how Trump and Harris are navigating the campaign
Harris courts younger Black voters as Trump faces grilling over tariff plans
An inside look at how the Associated Press calls winners in thousands of races
October 15, 2024 - PBS News Hour full episode
Young Latinos who don't speak Spanish are reclaiming their culture after facing shaming