© 2024 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
Public Media from Michigan State University
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
PBS News Hour

October 19, 2024 - PBS News Weekend full episode

Season 2024 Episode 294 | 26m 45s

Saturday on PBS News Weekend, we check in on the Pennsylvania races that could help decide control of the White House and Congress. Then, what’s behind a recent rise in executions in America after years of decline. Plus, election officials reflect on the threats and stress they’ve faced since the 2020 election.

Aired: 10/18/24 | Expires: 11/18/24
Major corporate funding for the PBS News Hour is provided by BDO, BNSF, Consumer Cellular, American Cruise Lines, and Raymond James. Funding for the PBS NewsHour Weekend is provided by Consumer Cellular and Cunard Cruise Line. For a complete list of funders for the PBS NewsHour and PBS NewsHour weekend, click here.
Extras
Watch 7:51
PBS News Hour
Election officials on the threats they’ve faced since 2020
Election officials speak out on the violent threats and stress they’ve faced since 2020
Clip: S2024 E294 | 7:51
Watch 6:18
PBS News Hour
Why executions are rising in America after years of decline
What’s behind a recent rise in executions in America after years of decline
Clip: S2024 E294 | 6:18
Watch 3:15
PBS News Hour
News Wrap: Israel continues deadly strikes on Lebanon, Gaza
News Wrap: Israel continues deadly strikes on Lebanon and Gaza as cease-fire hopes dim
Clip: S2024 E294 | 3:15
Watch 6:29
PBS News Hour
A look at Pennsylvania’s key races in the 2024 election
A look at the battleground state of Pennsylvania’s key races in the 2024 election
Clip: S2024 E294 | 6:29
Watch 8:07
PBS News Hour
In Scotland, Afghan women fulfill dreams of becoming doctors
In Scotland, Afghan women find another chance to pursue their dreams of becoming doctors
Clip: S2024 E293 | 8:07
Watch 7:38
PBS News Hour
Art exhibit shows new perspectives on disability in the U.S.
Art exhibit ‘For Dear Life’ shows new perspectives on disability and medicine in the U.S.
Clip: S2024 E293 | 7:38
Watch 10:13
PBS News Hour
Brooks and Capehart on the final weeks before Election Day
Brooks and Capehart on key moments in the 2024 race in the final weeks before Election Day
Clip: S2024 E293 | 10:13
Watch 7:52
PBS News Hour
Middle East conflict enters new phase after Sinwar’s death
Hamas, Hezbollah and Israel refuse to back down from conflict after Sinwar’s death
Clip: S2024 E293 | 7:52
Watch 7:31
PBS News Hour
North Carolina residents struggle to rebuild after Helene
North Carolina residents contend with grief, lack of supplies as they rebuild after Helene
Clip: S2024 E293 | 7:31
Watch 4:29
PBS News Hour
Harris, Trump court voters ahead of early voting in Michigan
Harris and Trump court voters, make jabs at each other ahead of early voting in Michigan
Clip: S2024 E293 | 4:29