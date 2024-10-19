October 19, 2024 - PBS News Weekend full episode

Extras
Election officials speak out on the violent threats and stress they’ve faced since 2020
What’s behind a recent rise in executions in America after years of decline
News Wrap: Israel continues deadly strikes on Lebanon and Gaza as cease-fire hopes dim
A look at the battleground state of Pennsylvania’s key races in the 2024 election
In Scotland, Afghan women find another chance to pursue their dreams of becoming doctors
Art exhibit ‘For Dear Life’ shows new perspectives on disability and medicine in the U.S.
Brooks and Capehart on key moments in the 2024 race in the final weeks before Election Day
Hamas, Hezbollah and Israel refuse to back down from conflict after Sinwar’s death
North Carolina residents contend with grief, lack of supplies as they rebuild after Helene
Harris and Trump court voters, make jabs at each other ahead of early voting in Michigan