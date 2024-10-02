October 2, 2024 - PBS News Hour full episode

Extras
Why typewriters are having a renaissance in the digital age
October 5, 2024 - PBS News Weekend full episode
News Wrap: Israel expands deadly airstrikes in Lebanon as hundreds of thousands flee
How hundreds of California police officers have kept past misconduct confidential
The state of anti-discrimination laws for pregnant workers in America
October 4, 2024 - PBS News Hour full episode
Biden predicts fair election but says he's uncertain it will be peaceful
Israeli raids in Lebanon displace a quarter of the country's population
After strong jobs report, Treasury official discusses what it says about wider economy
Gazans reflect on one year of living in war, incomprehensible loss and sorrow