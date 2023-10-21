© 2023 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
Public Media from Michigan State University
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
PBS NewsHour

October 21, 2023 - PBS News Weekend full episode

Season 2023 Episode 305 | 26m 45s

October 21, 2023 - PBS News Weekend full episode

Aired: 10/20/23 | Expires: 11/20/23
Major corporate funding for the PBS NewsHour is provided by Care.com, Consumer Cellular, and Fidelity. Funding for the PBS NewsHour Weekend is provided by Mutual of America. For a complete list of funders for the PBS NewsHour and PBS NewsHour weekend, click here.
Extras
Watch 57:46
PBS NewsHour
July 24, 2023 - PBS NewsHour full episode
July 24, 2023 - PBS NewsHour full episode
Episode: S2023 E215 | 57:46
Watch 3:53
PBS NewsHour
Aid arrives in Gaza as Israel prepares to step up attacks
Humanitarian relief arrives in Gaza as Israel prepares to step up attacks
Clip: S2023 E305 | 3:53
Watch 6:46
PBS NewsHour
UN aid chief hopes to increase flow of supplies to Gaza
UN aid chief hopes to increase flow of critical supplies to Gaza
Clip: S2023 E305 | 6:46
Watch 4:49
PBS NewsHour
Swim safety advocates aim to undo historic racial inequities
Swim safety advocates aim to overcome historic racial inequities
Clip: S2023 E305 | 4:49
Watch 1:21
PBS NewsHour
News Wrap: U.S. budget deficit rises to $1.7 trillion
News Wrap: U.S. budget deficit rises to $1.7 trillion in 2023 fiscal year
Clip: S2023 E305 | 1:21
Watch 6:12
PBS NewsHour
Advice for talking with kids about the Israel-Hamas war
A child psychologist’s advice for talking with kids about the Israel-Hamas war
Clip: S2023 E305 | 6:12
Watch 4:02
PBS NewsHour
News Wrap: N.Y. judge fines Trump for violating gag order
News Wrap: Judge fines Trump for violating gag order in New York civil fraud trial
Clip: S2023 E304 | 4:02
Watch 8:41
PBS NewsHour
Darius Rucker reflects on his diverse and decorated career
Darius Rucker reflects on his diverse career and his personal new album
Clip: S2023 E304 | 8:41
Watch 9:53
PBS NewsHour
Brooks and Capehart on GOP struggle to elect House speaker
Brooks and Capehart on the GOP struggle to elect a House speaker and Biden's aid request
Clip: S2023 E304 | 9:53
Watch 7:11
PBS NewsHour
Michael Lewis on his controversial book on Sam Bankman-Fried
Michael Lewis on his controversial book documenting the rise and fall of Sam Bankman-Fried
Clip: S2023 E304 | 7:11
Latest Episodes
All
  • All
  • PBS NewsHour Season 2023
  • PBS NewsHour Season 2022
  • PBS NewsHour Season 2021
  • PBS NewsHour Season 2020
  • PBS NewsHour Season 2019
  • PBS NewsHour Season 2018
  • PBS NewsHour Season 2017
  • PBS NewsHour Season 2016
  • PBS NewsHour Season 2015
  • PBS NewsHour Season 2014
  • PBS NewsHour Season 2013
  • PBS NewsHour Season 2012
  • PBS NewsHour Season 2011
  • PBS NewsHour Season 2010
  • PBS NewsHour Season 2009
  • PBS NewsHour Season 2008
  • PBS NewsHour Season 2007
  • PBS NewsHour Season 2006
  • PBS NewsHour Season 2005
  • PBS NewsHour Season 2004
  • PBS NewsHour Season 2003
  • PBS NewsHour Season 2001
  • PBS NewsHour Season 1999
  • PBS NewsHour Season 1997
  • PBS NewsHour Season 1991
  • PBS NewsHour Season 1987
  • PBS NewsHour Season 1985
Watch 57:46
PBS NewsHour
October 20, 2023 - PBS NewsHour full episode
October 20, 2023 - PBS NewsHour full episode
Episode: S2023 E304 | 57:46
Watch 56:45
PBS NewsHour
October 19, 2023 - PBS NewsHour full episode
October 19, 2023 - PBS NewsHour full episode
Episode: S2023 E303 | 56:45
Watch 57:46
PBS NewsHour
October 18, 2023 - PBS NewsHour full episode
October 18, 2023 - PBS NewsHour full episode
Episode: S2023 E302 | 57:46
Watch 57:46
PBS NewsHour
October 17, 2023 - PBS NewsHour full episode
October 17, 2023 - PBS NewsHour full episode
Episode: S2023 E301 | 57:46
Watch 57:46
PBS NewsHour
October 16, 2023 - PBS NewsHour full episode
October 16, 2023 - PBS NewsHour full episode
Episode: S2023 E300 | 57:46
Watch 26:45
PBS NewsHour
October 15, 2023 - PBS News Weekend full episode
October 15, 2023 - PBS News Weekend full episode
Episode: S2023 E299 | 26:45
Watch 26:44
PBS NewsHour
October 14, 2023 - PBS News Weekend full episode
October 14, 2023 - PBS News Weekend full episode
Episode: S2023 E298 | 26:44
Watch 57:46
PBS NewsHour
October 13, 2023 - PBS NewsHour full episode
October 13, 2023 - PBS NewsHour full episode
Episode: S2023 E297 | 57:46
Watch 57:46
PBS NewsHour
October 12, 2023 - PBS NewsHour full episode
October 12, 2023 - PBS NewsHour full episode
Episode: S2023 E296 | 57:46
Watch 57:46
PBS NewsHour
October 11, 2023 - PBS NewsHour full episode
October 11, 2023 - PBS NewsHour full episode
Episode: S2023 E295 | 57:46