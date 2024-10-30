© 2024 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
PBS News Hour

October 30, 2024 - PBS News Hour full episode

Season 2024 Episode 305 | 57m 46s

October 30, 2024 - PBS News Hour full episode

Aired: 10/29/24 | Expires: 11/29/24
Watch 10:03
PBS News Hour
How a college degree is one of the best voter predictors
Clip: S2024 E305 | 10:03
Watch 6:14
PBS News Hour
News Wrap: Catastrophic flash floods kill at least 95 in Spain
Clip: S2024 E305 | 6:14
Watch 6:40
PBS News Hour
A look at Harris’ and Trump’s positions on healthcare policy
Clip: S2024 E305 | 6:40
Watch 6:06
PBS News Hour
Races that will determine the balance of power in Congress
Clip: S2024 E305 | 6:06
Watch 4:32
PBS News Hour
New airline refund rules could ease travel hassles
Clip: S2024 E305 | 4:32
Watch 7:08
PBS News Hour
Americans in Ukraine on how election could change war
Clip: S2024 E305 | 7:08
Watch 4:51
PBS News Hour
'Purpletown' documents what people still have in common
Clip: S2024 E305 | 4:51
Watch 5:08
PBS News Hour
Harris, Trump campaign in N.C. with less than a week to go
Clip: S2024 E305 | 5:08
Watch 57:46
PBS News Hour
October 29, 2024 - PBS News Hour full episode
Episode: S2024 E304 | 57:46
Watch 3:43
PBS News Hour
What to expect from Kamala Harris' closing argument
Clip: S2024 E304 | 3:43