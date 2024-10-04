© 2024 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
PBS News Hour

October 4, 2024 - PBS News Hour full episode

Season 2024 Episode 279 | 57m 46s

October 4, 2024 - PBS News Hour full episode

Aired: 10/03/24 | Expires: 11/03/24
Watch 3:35
PBS News Hour
Biden predicts fair election, uncertain it will be peaceful
Clip: S2024 E279 | 3:35
Watch 7:39
PBS News Hour
Laurie Anderson on Amelia Earhart's story and her new album
Clip: S2024 E279 | 7:39
Watch 3:28
PBS News Hour
News Wrap: Supreme Court allows enforcement of EPA rules
Clip: S2024 E279 | 3:28
Watch 6:18
PBS News Hour
Treasury official on jobs report and overall economy
Clip: S2024 E279 | 6:18
Watch 6:24
PBS News Hour
Western N.C. faces lack of basic needs and uncertain future
Clip: S2024 E279 | 6:24
Watch 10:08
PBS News Hour
Brooks and Capehart on if Cheney's support will help Harris
Clip: S2024 E279 | 10:08
Watch 6:30
PBS News Hour
Israeli raids displace a quarter of Lebanon's population
Clip: S2024 E279 | 6:30
Watch 6:58
PBS News Hour
Gazans reflect on one year of living in war
Clip: S2024 E279 | 6:58
Watch 57:46
PBS News Hour
October 3, 2024 - PBS News Hour full episode
Episode: S2024 E278 | 57:46
Watch 5:05
PBS News Hour
Officers convicted of tampering in Tyre Nichols death
Clip: S2024 E278 | 5:05