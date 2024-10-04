October 4, 2024 - PBS News Hour full episode

Extras
Biden predicts fair election but says he's uncertain it will be peaceful
Laurie Anderson on finding inspiration in Amelia Earhart's story for her new album
News Wrap: Supreme Court allows enforcement of EPA rules on methane gas and mercury
After strong jobs report, Treasury official discusses what it says about wider economy
A week after Helene, western N.C. faces lack of basic needs and uncertain future
Brooks and Capehart on if Liz Cheney's support will help Harris with independent voters
Israeli raids in Lebanon displace a quarter of the country's population
Gazans reflect on one year of living in war, incomprehensible loss and sorrow
October 3, 2024 - PBS News Hour full episode
Former Memphis officers convicted of witness tampering in Tyre Nichols beating death