PBS NewsHour

October 5, 2023 - PBS NewsHour full episode

Season 2023 Episode 289 | 57m 46s

Thursday on the NewsHour, a Russian strike kills dozens of civilians in Ukraine while the fight for House speaker puts U.S. military aid for Ukraine at risk. The secretary of the Army discusses a major overhaul to boost recruitment. Plus, despite a low overall unemployment rate in the United States, people with disabilities still struggle to find work and are sometimes paid below minimum wage.

Aired: 10/04/23 | Expires: 11/04/23
Watch 57:46
PBS NewsHour
July 24, 2023 - PBS NewsHour full episode
July 24, 2023 - PBS NewsHour full episode
Episode: S2023 E215 | 57:46
Watch 4:02
PBS NewsHour
News Wrap: Pope Francis begins meetings on future of church
News Wrap: Pope Francis begins meetings on future of church and his reform agenda
Clip: S2023 E288 | 4:02
Watch 5:51
PBS NewsHour
ONLargest healthcare worker strike in U.S. history underway
Largest healthcare strike in U.S. history underway as workers protest wages and staffing
Clip: S2023 E288 | 5:51
Watch 4:57
PBS NewsHour
Trump amplifies violent rhetoric against perceived enemies
Trump amplifies violent rhetoric against his perceived enemies as civil fraud trial begins
Clip: S2023 E288 | 4:57
Watch 8:34
PBS NewsHour
How teenagers' lack of sleep is harming their mental health
How teenagers' lack of sleep is taking a toll on their mental health
Clip: S2023 E288 | 8:34
Watch 6:51
PBS NewsHour
Biden unveils new student debt forgiveness plan
Biden unveils new student debt forgiveness plan as deadline for resuming payments kicks in
Clip: S2023 E288 | 6:51
Watch 12:26
PBS NewsHour
Republicans face unclear choice for new House speaker
Republicans face unclear choice for new House speaker after ouster of McCarthy
Clip: S2023 E288 | 12:26
Watch 9:16
PBS NewsHour
Guatemalan president-elect on effort to keep him from office
Guatemalan President-elect Arévalo discusses effort to keep him from taking office
Clip: S2023 E288 | 9:16
Watch 57:46
PBS NewsHour
October 4, 2023 - PBS NewsHour full episode
October 4, 2023 - PBS NewsHour full episode
Episode: S2023 E288 | 57:46
Watch 2:40
PBS NewsHour
A Brief But Spectacular take on mental health and poetry
A Brief But Spectacular take on destigmatizing mental illness through poetry
Clip: S2023 E287 | 2:40
Watch 57:46
PBS NewsHour
October 4, 2023 - PBS NewsHour full episode
October 4, 2023 - PBS NewsHour full episode
Episode: S2023 E288 | 57:46
Watch 57:46
PBS NewsHour
October 3, 2023 - PBS NewsHour full episode
October 3, 2023 - PBS NewsHour full episode
Episode: S2023 E287 | 57:46
Watch 56:42
PBS NewsHour
October 2, 2023 - PBS NewsHour full episode
October 2, 2023 - PBS NewsHour full episode
Episode: S2023 E286 | 56:42
Watch 26:45
PBS NewsHour
October 1, 2023 - PBS News Weekend full episode
October 1, 2023 - PBS News Weekend full episode
Episode: S2023 E285 | 26:45
Watch 26:45
PBS NewsHour
September 30, 2023 - PBS News Weekend full episode
September 30, 2023 - PBS News Weekend full episode
Episode: S2023 E284 | 26:45
Watch 57:46
PBS NewsHour
September 29, 2023 - PBS NewsHour full episode
September 29, 2023 - PBS NewsHour full episode
Episode: S2023 E283 | 57:46
Watch 57:46
PBS NewsHour
September 28, 2023 - PBS NewsHour full episode
September 28, 2023 - PBS NewsHour full episode
Episode: S2023 E282 | 57:46
Watch 57:46
PBS NewsHour
September 27, 2023 - PBS NewsHour full episode
September 27, 2023 - PBS NewsHour full episode
Episode: S2023 E281 | 57:46
Watch 56:45
PBS NewsHour
September 26, 2023 - PBS NewsHour full episode
September 26, 2023 - PBS NewsHour full episode
Episode: S2023 E280 | 56:45
Watch 57:46
PBS NewsHour
September 25, 2023 - PBS NewsHour full episode
September 25, 2023 - PBS NewsHour full episode
Episode: S2023 E279 | 57:46