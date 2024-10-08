© 2024 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
PBS News Hour

October 8, 2024 - PBS News Hour full episode

Season 2024 Episode 283 | 57m 46s

October 8, 2024 - PBS News Hour full episode

Aired: 10/07/24 | Expires: 11/07/24
Extras
Watch 5:23
PBS News Hour
News Wrap: TikTok faces challenge over impact on children
News Wrap: TikTok faces legal challenge over impact on mental health of children
Clip: S2024 E283 | 5:23
Watch 7:04
PBS News Hour
Natural environments make piano recitals more accessible
How natural environments are making piano recitals less formal and more accessible
Clip: S2024 E283 | 7:04
Watch 6:23
PBS News Hour
Released hostage on finding her voice and telling her story
Released Oct. 7 hostage reflects on traumatic kidnapping and finding her voice
Clip: S2024 E283 | 6:23
Watch 6:31
PBS News Hour
Supreme Court appears open to upholding ghost gun rules
Supreme Court appears open to upholding regulations on ghost guns
Clip: S2024 E283 | 6:31
Watch 4:17
PBS News Hour
Harris proposes Medicare coverage for in-home care
During flurry of media appearances, Harris proposes Medicare coverage for in-home care
Clip: S2024 E283 | 4:17
Watch 9:40
PBS News Hour
Arizona Republicans on why they may vote Democratic in 2024
Arizona Republicans explain why they're considering voting Democratic this year
Clip: S2024 E283 | 9:40
Watch 6:32
PBS News Hour
Florida brace for possible worst-case scenario hurricane
Florida braces for possible worst-case scenario with Hurricane Milton
Clip: S2024 E283 | 6:32
Watch 4:37
PBS News Hour
Tampa Bay facing 'impending catastrophe,' Castor warns
Tampa Bay faces 'impending catastrophe' from Milton's storm surge, Rep. Castor warns
Clip: S2024 E283 | 4:37
Watch 6:55
PBS News Hour
Ukrainians face painful choice as Russians advance on town
Ukrainians face painful choice of leaving or staying as Russian forces advance on town
Clip: S2024 E282 | 6:55
Watch 6:55
PBS News Hour
Helene recovery complicated by lies and conspiracy theories
Helene recovery complicated by lies, hoaxes and conspiracy theories
Clip: S2024 E282 | 6:55