© 2024 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
Public Media from Michigan State University
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
PBS News Hour

September 17, 2024 - PBS News Hour full episode

Season 2024 Episode 262 | 57m 46s

September 17, 2024 - PBS News Hour full episode

Aired: 09/16/24 | Expires: 10/17/24
Major corporate funding for the PBS News Hour is provided by BDO, BNSF, Consumer Cellular, American Cruise Lines, and Raymond James. Funding for the PBS NewsHour Weekend is provided by Consumer Cellular and Cunard Cruise Line. For a complete list of funders for the PBS NewsHour and PBS NewsHour weekend, click here.
Extras
Watch 6:37
PBS News Hour
Gov. DeWine urges Trump, Vance to end 'hurtful' comments
Gov. DeWine urges Trump and Vance to end 'very hurtful' comments about Haitian migrants
Clip: S2024 E262 | 6:37
Watch 7:05
PBS News Hour
Dr. Francis Collins on his new book 'The Road to Wisdom'
Dr. Francis Collins explores his faith and science in new book, 'The Road to Wisdom'
Clip: S2024 E262 | 7:05
Watch 9:25
PBS News Hour
Companies dig deepest depths to mine metals from ocean floor
Companies dig the deepest depths to mine valuable metals from the ocean floor
Clip: S2024 E262 | 9:25
Watch 6:57
PBS News Hour
How Springfield has been disrupted by lies about Haitians
How life in Springfield has been disrupted by lies about its Haitian community
Clip: S2024 E262 | 6:57
Watch 6:40
PBS News Hour
Sean "Diddy" Combs denied bail after sex trafficking arrest
Sean "Diddy" Combs held without bail after arrest on sex trafficking indictment
Clip: S2024 E262 | 6:40
Watch 4:44
PBS News Hour
Harris, Trump hit swing states with 7 weeks until election
Harris, Trump hit campaign trail in critical swing states with 7 weeks until Election Day
Clip: S2024 E262 | 4:44
Watch 5:43
PBS News Hour
Hezbollah pagers explode in unprecedented attack
Hundreds of Hezbollah pagers explode across Lebanon in unprecedented attack
Clip: S2024 E262 | 5:43
Watch 4:39
PBS News Hour
News Wrap: Central European cities brace for flooding
News Wrap: Major cities in Central Europe brace for worst flooding in years
Clip: S2024 E262 | 4:39
Watch 57:46
PBS News Hour
September 16, 2024 - PBS News Hour full episode
September 16, 2024 - PBS News Hour full episode
Episode: S2024 E261 | 57:46
Watch 5:30
PBS News Hour
TikTok fights DOJ in court over law that would ban app
TikTok fights DOJ in court over law that would ban app in U.S.
Clip: S2024 E261 | 5:30