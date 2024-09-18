© 2024 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
PBS News Hour

September 18, 2024 - PBS News Hour full episode

Season 2024 Episode 263 | 57m 46s

September 18, 2024 - PBS News Hour full episode

Aired: 09/17/24 | Expires: 10/18/24
Extras
Watch 7:03
PBS News Hour
Report links Georgia's abortion ban to preventable deaths
Investigation links Georgia's abortion ban to preventable deaths of 2 women
Clip: S2024 E263 | 7:03
Watch 6:07
PBS News Hour
Lindsey Hilsum shares poetry inspired by the front lines
In 'I Brought the War with Me,' Lindsey Hilsum shares poetry inspired by the front lines
Clip: S2024 E263 | 6:07
Watch 3:33
PBS News Hour
Campaigns face calls for civility in contentious election
Campaigns face increasing calls for civility in contentious election season
Clip: S2024 E263 | 3:33
Watch 10:26
PBS News Hour
Deep-sea mining raises concerns over impact on environment
Papua New Guinea locals concerned over deep-sea mining's impact on culture and environment
Clip: S2024 E263 | 10:26
Watch 7:37
PBS News Hour
Lebanon rocked by 2nd wave of exploding devices
Lebanon rocked by 2nd wave of exploding device attacks targeting Hezbollah
Clip: S2024 E263 | 7:37
Watch 5:52
PBS News Hour
What the Fed's interest rate cut means for inflation
What the first interest rate cut in 4 years means for the Fed's fight against inflation
Clip: S2024 E263 | 5:52
Watch 4:42
PBS News Hour
Congress scrambles to avert government shutdown
With election looming, Congress scrambles to avert government shutdown
Clip: S2024 E263 | 4:42
Watch 6:30
PBS News Hour
News Wrap: Government sues bridge collapse ship owner
News Wrap: Government suing owner of ship that caused Baltimore bridge collapse
Clip: S2024 E263 | 6:30
Watch 7:05
PBS News Hour
Dr. Francis Collins on his new book 'The Road to Wisdom'
Dr. Francis Collins explores his faith and science in new book, 'The Road to Wisdom'
Clip: S2024 E262 | 7:05
Watch 4:44
PBS News Hour
Harris, Trump hit swing states with 7 weeks until election
Harris, Trump hit campaign trail in critical swing states with 7 weeks until Election Day
Clip: S2024 E262 | 4:44