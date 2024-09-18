September 18, 2024 - PBS News Hour full episode

Extras
Investigation links Georgia's abortion ban to preventable deaths of 2 women
In 'I Brought the War with Me,' Lindsey Hilsum shares poetry inspired by the front lines
Campaigns face increasing calls for civility in contentious election season
Papua New Guinea locals concerned over deep-sea mining's impact on culture and environment
Lebanon rocked by 2nd wave of exploding device attacks targeting Hezbollah
What the first interest rate cut in 4 years means for the Fed's fight against inflation
With election looming, Congress scrambles to avert government shutdown
News Wrap: Government suing owner of ship that caused Baltimore bridge collapse
Dr. Francis Collins explores his faith and science in new book, 'The Road to Wisdom'
Harris, Trump hit campaign trail in critical swing states with 7 weeks until Election Day