PBS News Hour

September 26, 2024 - PBS News Hour full episode

Season 2024 Episode 271 | 57m 46s

Thursday on the News Hour, Floridians brace for impact as Hurricane Helene takes aim at the state. The U.S. pushes for a cease-fire plan to end the violence between Israel and Hezbollah. We report from the frontlines in Ukraine where drones are transforming how the war is being waged. Plus, Hillary Clinton on how she feels about Kamala Harris' barrier-breaking bid for the presidency.

Aired: 09/25/24 | Expires: 10/26/24
