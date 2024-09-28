September 28, 2024 - PBS News Weekend full episode

Extras
September 30, 2024 - PBS News Hour full episode
Israel continues Beirut airstrikes as forces appear prepared for Lebanon ground invasion
Tamara Keith and Amy Walter on what to expect from the Walz-Vance debate
Trump under fire again for comments on police violence and Harris' mental competence
Why many college students are forced to spend more on housing than tuition
The significance of Vance's appearance at event hosted by far-right Christian nationalist
News Wrap: Judge strikes down Georgia ban on abortions after 6 weeks
'People are on edge': N.C. communities face crisis in aftermath of flooding
Florida's Big Bend faces another round of rebuilding after 3rd hurricane in 13 months
People in Lebanon fear echoes of past all-out war with Israel in latest airstrikes