PBS News Hour

September 3, 2024 - PBS News Hour full episode

Season 2024 Episode 248 | 57m 46s

September 3, 2024 - PBS News Hour full episode

Aired: 09/02/24 | Expires: 10/03/24
Extras
Watch 11:37
PBS News Hour
Teachers, shopkeepers take up arms in Sudan's civil war
Sudanese teachers and shopkeepers join the fight against rebels in nation's civil war
Clip: S2024 E248 | 11:37
Watch 3:37
PBS News Hour
Zelenskyy pleas for long-range weapons after Russian strikes
Zelenskyy renews plea for long-range U.S. weapons after Russian strikes kill dozens
Clip: S2024 E248 | 3:37
Watch 7:28
PBS News Hour
Trump makes election lies a key feature of his campaign
How Trump has made election lies a key feature of his campaign
Clip: S2024 E248 | 7:28
Watch 3:30
PBS News Hour
D.C. youth volunteer to preserve historic Black cemeteries
D.C. youth volunteer to preserve long-neglected and historic Black cemeteries
Clip: S2024 E248 | 3:30
Watch 12:48
PBS News Hour
Ketanji Brown Jackson reflects on path to Supreme Court
Ketanji Brown Jackson reflects on her groundbreaking path to Supreme Court in new memoir
Clip: S2024 E248 | 12:48
Watch 6:14
PBS News Hour
News Wrap: U.S. files criminal charges against Hamas leaders
News Wrap: U.S. files criminal charges against top Hamas leaders for Oct. 7 massacre
Clip: S2024 E248 | 6:14
Watch 4:30
PBS News Hour
Walz's nomination keeps politics in spotlight at state fair
Walz's VP nomination keeps politics in spotlight at Minnesota State Fair
Clip: S2024 E247 | 4:30
Watch 8:49
PBS News Hour
Book chronicles how Murdaugh's conviction toppled a dynasty
'The Devil at His Elbow' chronicles how Alex Murdaugh's conviction toppled a dynasty
Clip: S2024 E247 | 8:49
Watch 9:56
PBS News Hour
Tamara Keith and Amy Walter on working-class voter influence
Tamara Keith and Amy Walter on how candidates are appealing to working-class voters
Clip: S2024 E247 | 9:56
Watch 7:44
PBS News Hour
Union workers in battleground states could swing election
How union workers in battleground states could swing the election
Clip: S2024 E247 | 7:44