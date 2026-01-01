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Season 38
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POV Season 1
A raw portrait of a young blind woman’s struggle for survival and independence.
A Korean birth mother and her daughter struggle to stay reunited for the long haul.
A retired music teacher starts Georgia’s first youth orchestra for immigrant families.
A history professor teaches a class of free and incarcerated students inside a prison.
Leading Black musicians in the Pacific Northwest create new traditions on Juneteenth.
From big city to small town, two stories reflecting contemporary America.
A poetic look at roller rinks as sanctuaries for Black culture, joy, and resistance.
Photographer James Balog brings the 15-year Extreme Ice Survey project to a close.
Poet and activist Staceyann Chin chronicles her journey of healing, forgiveness, and mothering.
Confronting war, Ukrainian artists pick up arms while finding strength through art.
Extras
Behind the Lens interview with Between Goodbyes director Jota Mun.
Trailer for Between Goodbyes by director Jota Mun.
Listeners across Montana call Yellowstone Public Radio to share their views live on-air.
13-year old Aimee and her dad talk about when she was adopted as a baby from China.
Behind the Lens interview with A Mother Apart director Laurie Townshend.
Trailer for A Mother Apart by director Laurie Townshend.
Trailer for Porcelain War by directors Slava Leontyev and Brendan Bellomo.
Behind the Lens interview with Porcelain War director Brendan Bellomo.
On January 29, 1998, the New Woman All Women Health Care Clinic in Birmingham, Alabama, was bombed.