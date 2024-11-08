© 2024 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
POV

POV Shorts: In Her Lane

Season 37 Episode 703 | 24m 50s

In Golden Moon, a young Kyrgyz girl named Altynai works as a truck driver—a male-dominated and physically demanding job—as a way to pay for her medical school at Columbia University. In Over the Wall, welcome to the fast-paced world of a NASCAR pit crew. An immersive film following Brehanna Daniels, the first Black woman pit crew member and tire changer in the sport.

Aired: 11/11/24 | Expires: 11/11/28
Major funding for POV is provided by PBS, The John D. and Catherine T. MacArthur Foundation, the Wyncote Foundation, Reva & David Logan Foundation, the Open Society Foundations and the National Endowment for the Arts. Additional funding comes from Nancy Blachman and David desJardins, Bertha Foundation, The Hollywood Foreign Press Association's Charitable Trust, Park Foundation, Sage Foundation, New York State Council on the Arts, public funds from the New York City Department of Cultural Affairs in partnership with the City Council, New York City Department of Cultural Affairs in partnership with the City Council, Chris and Nancy Plaut, Abby Pucker, Ann Tenenbaum and Thomas H. Lee and public television viewers. POV is presented by a consortium of public television stations, including KQED San Francisco, WGBH Boston and THIRTEEN in association with WNET.ORG.
