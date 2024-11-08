© 2024 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
POV

POV Shorts: Passage

Season 37 Episode 701 | 25m 05s

In Shirampari: Legacies of the River, set in the heart of the Amazon, a young Ashéninka boy must face his fears and catch a giant catfish, signaling his journey into manhood. In Boat People, Thao recounts the story of her family’s escape through the metaphorical lens of her fascination with ants.

Aired: 11/11/24 | Expires: 11/11/28
Major funding for POV is provided by PBS, The John D. and Catherine T. MacArthur Foundation, the Wyncote Foundation, Reva & David Logan Foundation, the Open Society Foundations and the National Endowment for the Arts. Additional funding comes from Nancy Blachman and David desJardins, Bertha Foundation, The Hollywood Foreign Press Association's Charitable Trust, Park Foundation, Sage Foundation, New York State Council on the Arts, public funds from the New York City Department of Cultural Affairs in partnership with the City Council, New York City Department of Cultural Affairs in partnership with the City Council, Chris and Nancy Plaut, Abby Pucker, Ann Tenenbaum and Thomas H. Lee and public television viewers. POV is presented by a consortium of public television stations, including KQED San Francisco, WGBH Boston and THIRTEEN in association with WNET.ORG.
