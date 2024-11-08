POV Shorts: Recorded Memory

Extras
A glimpse into the lives of three quilters in the American West.
The Race to Pit Row - NASCAR’s first black woman pit crew member.
A Vietnamese American daughter captures her parents on 16mm as they dream of their homeland.
Thao recounts the story of her family’s escape through the lens of her fascination with ants.
A young med student drives big rigs for tuition fees.
Set in the heart of the Amazon, a young Ashéninka boy must face his fears and catch a giant catfish.
One October evening, Juliet was home alone with her baby when her doorbell started ringing...
Trailer for Joe Piscatella's film Who's Afraid of Nathan Law?
Trailer for Edward Lovelace's film Name Me Lawand.
Johnny Itliong honors the memory of his migrant father and the men who helped feed America.