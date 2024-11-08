© 2024 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
Public Media from Michigan State University
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
POV

POV Shorts: Recorded Memory

Season 37 Episode 704 | 24m 35s

American Seams explores the stories of three women quilters whose lives complement and contrast each other across stunning landscapes in rural Colorado, Utah, and the Navajo Nation of New Mexico. In Thời Thơ Ấu (Childhood), a Vietnamese American daughter captures her parents on 16mm as they dream of their childhood and homeland.

Aired: 11/11/24 | Expires: 11/11/28
Major funding for POV is provided by PBS, The John D. and Catherine T. MacArthur Foundation, the Wyncote Foundation, Reva & David Logan Foundation, the Open Society Foundations and the National Endowment for the Arts. Additional funding comes from Nancy Blachman and David desJardins, Bertha Foundation, The Hollywood Foreign Press Association's Charitable Trust, Park Foundation, Sage Foundation, New York State Council on the Arts, public funds from the New York City Department of Cultural Affairs in partnership with the City Council, New York City Department of Cultural Affairs in partnership with the City Council, Chris and Nancy Plaut, Abby Pucker, Ann Tenenbaum and Thomas H. Lee and public television viewers. POV is presented by a consortium of public television stations, including KQED San Francisco, WGBH Boston and THIRTEEN in association with WNET.ORG.
Extras
Watch 17:14
POV
American Seams
A glimpse into the lives of three quilters in the American West.
Special: 17:14
Watch 14:19
POV
Over the Wall
The Race to Pit Row - NASCAR’s first black woman pit crew member.
Special: 14:19
Watch 8:04
POV
Thời Thơ Ấu (Childhood)
A Vietnamese American daughter captures her parents on 16mm as they dream of their homeland.
Special: 8:04
Watch 10:24
POV
Boat People
Thao recounts the story of her family’s escape through the lens of her fascination with ants.
Special: 10:24
Watch 11:13
POV
Golden Moon
A young med student drives big rigs for tuition fees.
Special: 11:13
Watch 15:24
POV
Shirampari: Legacies of the River
Set in the heart of the Amazon, a young Ashéninka boy must face his fears and catch a giant catfish.
Special: 15:24
Watch 2:09
POV
StoryCorps Shorts: A Knock at the Door
One October evening, Juliet was home alone with her baby when her doorbell started ringing...
Special: 2:09
Watch 1:04
POV
Trailer | Who's Afraid of Nathan Law?
Trailer for Joe Piscatella's film Who's Afraid of Nathan Law?
Preview: S37 E7 | 1:04
Watch 1:51
POV
Trailer | Name Me Lawand
Trailer for Edward Lovelace's film Name Me Lawand.
Preview: S37 E6 | 1:51
Watch 2:48
POV
StoryCorps Shorts: The Men Who Fed America
Johnny Itliong honors the memory of his migrant father and the men who helped feed America.
Special: 2:48