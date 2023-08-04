Aug. 25, 2023 - Don Wotruba | OFF THE RECORD

Extras
July 24, 2023 - PBS NewsHour full episode
Biden asks Congress for more Ukraine funding as U.S. military aid is running out
News Wrap: Biden administration clears way for new border wall construction in Texas
Army secretary outlines new plan to attract soldiers amid recruiting struggles
Martin Baron examines The Washington Post during the Trump era in 'Collision of Power'
Advocates concerned about workers with disabilities earning below minimum wage
Winner of Nobel Prize in medicine discusses how her work helped fight COVID-19
Ringo Starr reflects on his legendary career with the Beatles and his new music
October 5, 2023 - PBS NewsHour full episode
News Wrap: Pope Francis begins meetings on future of church and his reform agenda
Latest Episodes
Visiting presidents and Ford pauses battery plant. A correpondents edition of OTR.
Latest on the auto strike and Trump to visit UAW strikers. Guest: U.S. Rep. Debbie Dingell
Latest on the auto strike. Guest: Anderson Economic Group CEO Patrick Anderson
Latest entrants in U.S. Senate race. Guest: U.S. Senate candidate Dr. Pamela Pugh.
Governor delivers message. Guest: Rep. James DeSana.
Presidential election polling numbers a dead heat in MI. Guest: David Jaye.
MI GOP unhappy with Capitol weapons ban. Guest: Sen. Michele Hoitenga.
Gun ban at the state capitol? A correspondents edition of OTR.
Gov goes full Barbie. Guest: Genesee County Sheriff Chris Swanson.
Recall efforts in the state house and election fraud charges. Guest: Chris Harkins.