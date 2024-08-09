© 2024 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
Public Media from Michigan State University
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Off the Record

August 16, 2024 - Rep. Haley Stevens (D) | OFF THE RECORD

Season 54 Episode 7 | 27m 45s

The panel discusses the GOP’s continuing attacks of the Democratic ticket and J.D. Vance to make a third stop in Michigan. The guest is Democratic Representative Haley Stevens from Oakland County. Kyle Melinn, Beth LeBlanc and Rick Albin join senior capitol correspondent Tim Skubick.

Aired: 08/14/24
Support for Off the Record is provided by Martin Waymire.
Extras
Watch 10:12
Off the Record
August 9, 2024 - Jim Blanchard | OTR OVERTIME
Guest: Jim Blanchard
Clip: S54 E6 | 10:12
Watch 27:45
Off the Record
August 9, 2024 - Jim Blanchard | OFF THE RECORD
Topic: Presidential Race in Michigan. Guest: Jim Blanchard, Former Michigan Governor.
Episode: S54 E6 | 27:45
Watch 27:45
Off the Record
August 2, 2024 - Richard Czuba | OFF THE RECORD
Topic: Michigan "dead heat" in the presidential race. Guest: Richard Czuba, Glengariff Group, Inc.
Episode: S54 E5 | 27:45
Watch 27:45
Off the Record
July 26, 2024 - Correspondents Edition | OFF THE RECORD
Correspondent's Edition. Topics: Biden out, Gov. Whitmer out for V.P., Latest Presidential poll.
Episode: S54 E4 | 27:45
Watch 27:46
Off the Record
July 19, 2024 - Sen. Jim Runestad (R) | OFF THE RECORD
Topic: Trump assassination attempt. Guest: Sen. Jim Runestad, (R) Oakland County.
Episode: S54 E3 | 27:46
Watch 27:45
Off the Record
July 12, 2024 - Jennifer Granholm | OFF THE RECORD
Topic: Michigan Democrats on Joe Biden. Guest: Jennifer Granholm, U.S. Secretary of Energy.
Episode: S54 E2 | 27:45
Watch 27:45
Off the Record
July 5, 2024 - Rep. Joe Aragona (R) | OFF THE RECORD
Topic: The Governor Whitmer presidential speculation. Guest: Rep. Joe Aragona (R).
Episode: S54 E1 | 27:45
Watch 12:05
Off the Record
July 5, 2024 - Joe Aragona (R) | OTR OVERTIME
Guest: Representative Joe Aragona (R)
Clip: S54 E1 | 12:05
Watch 27:46
Off the Record
June 28, 2024 - Correspondents Edition | OFF THE RECORD
Correspondents Edition. Panel discusses finished budget and the first presidential debate.
Episode: S53 E51 | 27:46
Watch 27:45
Off the Record
June 21, 2024 - Hill Harper (D) | OFF THE RECORD
Topic: Budget update. Guest: Hill Harper, (D) U.S. Senate Candidate
Episode: S53 E50 | 27:45