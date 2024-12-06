© 2024 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
Public Media from Michigan State University
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Off the Record

December 13, 2024 - Wendy Block | OFF THE RECORD

Season 54 Episode 24 | 27m 46s

The panel discusses a road fix plan beginning to take shape and what are those lame duck legislators up to? The guest is Wendy Block from the Michigan Chamber of Commerce. Kyle Melinn, Beth LeBlanc and Simon Schuster join senior capitol correspondent Tim Skubick.

Aired: 12/12/24
Support for Off the Record is provided by Bellwether Public Relations.
Extras
Watch 27:45
Off the Record
December 6, 2024 - Jocelyn Benson | OFF THE RECORD
Topic: Duggan for Governor as Independent. Guest: Sec. of State Jocelyn Benson (D).
Episode: S54 E23 | 27:45
Watch 11:15
Off the Record
Dec. 6, 2024 - Jocelyn Benson | OTR OVERTIME
Guest: Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson (D).
Clip: S54 E23 | 11:15
Watch 27:46
Off the Record
November 29, 2024 - Mike Ranville & Fritz Benson | OFF THE RECORD
Former lobbyists Mike Ranville & Fritz Benson promoting a more cooperative government.
Episode: S54 E22 | 27:46
Watch 27:45
Off the Record
November 22, 2024 - Adrian Hemond & John Sellek | OFF THE RECORD
Political Consultants Adrian Hemond and John Sellek debrief the election.
Episode: S54 E21 | 27:45
Watch 27:45
Off the Record
November 15, 2024 - Correspondents Edition | OFF THE RECORD
Correspondents Edition. Democrats under perform in election. Governors race already taking shape.
Episode: S54 E20 | 27:45
Watch 27:45
Off the Record
November 8, 2024 - Correspondents Edition | OFF THE RECORD
Post election correspondent's edition.
Episode: S54 E19 | 27:45
Watch 27:45
Off the Record
November 1, 2024 - Correspondents Edition | OFF THE RECORD
Correspondents Edition. Election Preview.
Episode: S54 E18 | 27:45
Watch 27:45
Off the Record
October 25, 2024 - Rick Snyder & Rep. Tyrone Carter | OFF THE RECORD
Topic: Battle for the MI House. Guests: Fmr. Gov. Rick Snyder (D) & Rep. Tyrone Carter (D), Detroit
Episode: S54 E17 | 27:45
Watch 27:45
Off the Record
October 18, 2024 - Eric Holder | OFF THE RECORD
Topic: Recap of 2nd U.S. Senate debate. Guest: Former U.S. Attorney General Eric Holder.
Episode: S54 E16 | 27:45
Watch 27:45
Off the Record
October 11, 2024 - Correspondents Edition | OFF THE RECORD
Correspondent's Edition. Topics: First U.S. Senate debate and bipartisan election security.
Episode: S54 E15 | 27:45