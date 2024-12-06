December 13, 2024 - Wendy Block | OFF THE RECORD

Extras
Topic: Duggan for Governor as Independent. Guest: Sec. of State Jocelyn Benson (D).
Former lobbyists Mike Ranville & Fritz Benson promoting a more cooperative government.
Political Consultants Adrian Hemond and John Sellek debrief the election.
Correspondents Edition. Democrats under perform in election. Governors race already taking shape.
Post election correspondent's edition.
Correspondents Edition. Election Preview.
Topic: Battle for the MI House. Guests: Fmr. Gov. Rick Snyder (D) & Rep. Tyrone Carter (D), Detroit
Topic: Recap of 2nd U.S. Senate debate. Guest: Former U.S. Attorney General Eric Holder.
Correspondent's Edition. Topics: First U.S. Senate debate and bipartisan election security.