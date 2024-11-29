© 2024 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
Public Media from Michigan State University
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Off the Record

December 6, 2024 - Jocelyn Benson | OFF THE RECORD

Season 54 Episode 23 | 27m 45s

This week the panel discusses Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan running for Governor but not as a Democrat. The guest is Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson to discuss politics. Chad Livengood, Lauren Gibbons and Joey Cappelletti join senior capitol correspondent Tim Skubick.

Aired: 12/05/24
Support for Off the Record is provided by Bellwether Public Relations.
Extras
Watch 11:15
Off the Record
Dec. 6, 2024 - Jocelyn Benson | OTR OVERTIME
Guest: Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson (D).
Clip: S54 E23 | 11:15
Watch 27:46
Off the Record
November 29, 2024 - Mike Ranville & Fritz Benson | OFF THE RECORD
Former lobbyists Mike Ranville & Fritz Benson promoting a more cooperative government.
Episode: S54 E22 | 27:46
Watch 27:45
Off the Record
November 22, 2024 - Adrian Hemond & John Sellek | OFF THE RECORD
Political Consultants Adrian Hemond and John Sellek debrief the election.
Episode: S54 E21 | 27:45
Watch 27:45
Off the Record
November 15, 2024 - Correspondents Edition | OFF THE RECORD
Correspondents Edition. Democrats under perform in election. Governors race already taking shape.
Episode: S54 E20 | 27:45
Watch 27:45
Off the Record
November 8, 2024 - Correspondents Edition | OFF THE RECORD
Post election correspondent's edition.
Episode: S54 E19 | 27:45
Watch 27:45
Off the Record
November 1, 2024 - Correspondents Edition | OFF THE RECORD
Correspondents Edition. Election Preview.
Episode: S54 E18 | 27:45
Watch 27:45
Off the Record
October 25, 2024 - Rick Snyder & Rep. Tyrone Carter | OFF THE RECORD
Topic: Battle for the MI House. Guests: Fmr. Gov. Rick Snyder (D) & Rep. Tyrone Carter (D), Detroit
Episode: S54 E17 | 27:45
Watch 27:45
Off the Record
October 18, 2024 - Eric Holder | OFF THE RECORD
Topic: Recap of 2nd U.S. Senate debate. Guest: Former U.S. Attorney General Eric Holder.
Episode: S54 E16 | 27:45
Watch 27:45
Off the Record
October 11, 2024 - Correspondents Edition | OFF THE RECORD
Correspondent's Edition. Topics: First U.S. Senate debate and bipartisan election security.
Episode: S54 E15 | 27:45
Watch 10:53
Off the Record
Oct. 4, 2024 - Sen. Mallory McMorrow (D) | OTR OVERTIME
Guest: Sen. Mallory McMorrow, (D) Royal Oak
Clip: S54 E14 | 10:53