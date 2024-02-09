Feb. 9, 2024 - Sen. Winnie Brinks | OFF THE RECORD

Extras
President meets with UAW leaders in Detroit. Guest: Sandy Pensler (R) Senate Candidate
Governor's State of the State recap. Guest: Pete Hoekstra, (R) Possible GOP Party Chair.
After the episode taping concludes, the guest and panel continue to chat.
Correspondents Edition. Panel discusses tax cuts and the U.S. Senate Race.
Bad polling news for President Biden. Guest: Pollster Richard Czuba
Latest on new polling data in the Democratic U.S. Senate race. Guest: Perry Johnson
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer reflects on the year in office with Anchor Tim Skubick.
The year 2023 in review. Special year end wrap.
The Governor's growth commission speaks.
The Governor expects tax hike recommendations from panel. Guest: Secy. Pete Buttigieg.