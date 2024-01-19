Jan. 19, 2024 - Correspondents Edition | OFF THE RECORD

Extras
Bad polling news for President Biden. Guest: Pollster Richard Czuba
Latest on new polling data in the Democratic U.S. Senate race. Guest: Perry Johnson
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer reflects on the year in office with Anchor Tim Skubick.
The year 2023 in review. Special year end wrap.
The Governor's growth commission speaks.
The Governor expects tax hike recommendations from panel. Guest: Secy. Pete Buttigieg.
Governor signs new energy package - what's the impact? A correpondents edition of OTR.
Latest on the 54/54 split in the Michigan House. Guest: Sen. Jeremy Moss.
After the episode taping concludes, the guest and panel continue to chat.
Who will control the Michigan House? Guest: Peter Meijer.