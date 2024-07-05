© 2024 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
Off the Record

July 5, 2024 - Rep. Joe Aragona (R) | OFF THE RECORD

Season 54 Episode 1 | 27m 45s

The panel discusses the Governor Whitmer presidential speculation and more on the presidential debate. The guest is Republican Representative Joe Aragona from Macomb County. Simon Schuster, Jordyn Hermani, and Rick Pluta join senior capitol correspondent Tim Skubick.

Aired: 07/01/24
Extras
Watch 12:05
Off the Record
July 5, 2024 - Joe Aragona (R) | OTR OVERTIME
Guest: Representative Joe Aragona (R)
Clip: S54 E1 | 12:05
Watch 27:46
Off the Record
June 28, 2024 - Correspondents Edition | OFF THE RECORD
Correspondents Edition. Panel discusses finished budget and the first presidential debate.
Episode: S53 E51 | 27:46
Watch 27:45
Off the Record
June 21, 2024 - Hill Harper (D) | OFF THE RECORD
Topic: Budget update. Guest: Hill Harper, (D) U.S. Senate Candidate
Episode: S53 E50 | 27:45
Watch 17:10
Off the Record
Jun 21, 2024 - Hill Harper (D) | OTR OVERTIME
Guest: Hill Harper, (D) U.S. Senate Candidate
Clip: S53 E50 | 17:10
Watch 27:46
Off the Record
June 14, 2024 - Rep. Bill Schuette (R) | OFF THE RECORD
Topic: Liberal Democrats get win in how to grow jobs, but no victory. Guest: Rep. Bill Schuette (D).
Episode: S53 E49 | 27:46
Watch 27:45
Off the Record
June 7, 2024 - Rep. Jason Morgan (D) | OFF THE RECORD
Topic: Michigan's next Governor. Guest: Rep. Jason Morgan, (D).
Episode: S53 E48 | 27:45
Watch 27:45
Off the Record
May 31, 2024 - Correspondents Edition | OFF THE RECORD
Correspondents Edition. Panel discusses Michigan's reaction to the Trump trial verdict.
Episode: S53 E47 | 27:45
Watch 27:45
Off the Record
May 24, 2024 - Rep. Tom Kunse (R)| OFF THE RECORD
Topic: No fault car insurance protests get louder. Guest: Rep. Tom Kunse (R).
Episode: S53 E46 | 27:45
Watch 27:46
Off the Record
May 17, 2024 - Erik Edoff | OFF THE RECORD
Topic: School aid fight. Guest: Erik Edoff, K-12 School Alliance Superintendent.
Episode: S53 E45 | 27:46
Watch 27:45
Off the Record
May 10, 2024 - Dr. Sherry O'Donnell (R)| OFF THE RECORD
Topic: Republican Candidate for U.S. Senate joins the show. Guest: Dr. Sherry O'Donnell (R).
Episode: S53 E44 | 27:45