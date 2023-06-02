© 2023 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
Off the Record

June 2, 2023 - U.S. Rep. Fred Upton | OFF THE RECORD

Season 52 Episode 49 | 27m 45s

The panel discusses Michigan's aging population as well as the vote to avoid a federal default. The guest is former GOP U.S. Rep. Fred Upton. Panelists Dave Boucher, Lauren Gibbons and Craig Mauger join senior capitol correspondent Tim Skubick to discuss the week in Michigan government and politics.

Aired: 06/01/23
Support for Off the Record is provided by Martin Waymire.
