Mar. 1, 2024 - Correspondents Edition | OFF THE RECORD

Latest polling data for the presidential race in Michigan. Guest: Rep. (D) Joe Tate
A free speech battle in the Michigan house. Guest: Former U.S. Rep. (D) Andy Levin
Governor's proposed state budget. Guest: Sen. (D) Winnie Brinks.
President meets with UAW leaders in Detroit. Guest: Sandy Pensler (R) Senate Candidate
Governor's State of the State recap. Guest: Pete Hoekstra, (R) Possible GOP Party Chair.
Correspondents Edition. Panel discusses tax cuts and the U.S. Senate Race.
Bad polling news for President Biden. Guest: Pollster Richard Czuba
Latest on new polling data in the Democratic U.S. Senate race. Guest: Perry Johnson
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer reflects on the year in office with Anchor Tim Skubick.