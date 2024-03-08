© 2024 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
Off the Record

Mar. 8, 2024 - Sen. Rosemary Bayer | OFF THE RECORD

Season 53 Episode 35 | 27m 45s

The panel discusses how the rematch of Biden vs. Trump stacks up in Michigan. The Guest is Democratic State Senator Rosemary Bayer. Chad Livengood, Zoe Clark, and Bill Ballenger join senior capitol correspondent Tim Skubick to discuss the week in Michigan government and politics.

Aired: 03/07/24
Support for Off the Record is provided by Martin Waymire.
