Nov. 24, 2023 - Correspondents Edition | OFF THE RECORD

July 24, 2023 - PBS NewsHour full episode
How Osage dancer Maria Tallchief became America’s 1st major prima ballerina
Henry Winkler reflects on life with dyslexia and his journey of self-discovery
News Wrap: Israel, Hamas nearing deal for partial hostage release, officials say
Remembering former first lady Rosalynn Carter’s life of advocacy
News Wrap: SpaceX’s Starship rocket test launch ends with explosions
More Palestinians flee south as Israeli troops search Gaza’s largest hospital
Humanitarian crisis in Ukraine worsens as U.S. funding stalls
Why the threat of mosquito-borne diseases is on the rise worldwide
In Ohio, nurse practitioners push to lift restrictions on how they provide care
Latest on the 54/54 split in the Michigan House. Guest: Sen. Jeremy Moss.
Who will control the Michigan House? Guest: Peter Meijer.
More on financial disclosures & a move to oust the state GOP chair. Guest: Quentin Turner.
Forcing lawmakers to reveal where they make their money. Guest: Sen. Ed McBroom.
Disagreement in the House GOP Caucus? Guest: Rep. Bryan Posthumus.
The governor's council to grow the state's population. Guest: Rep. Emily Dievendorf.
The governor checks-in on the auto strike. Guest: Eric Lupher.
Visiting presidents and Ford pauses battery plant. A correpondents edition of OTR.
Latest on the auto strike and Trump to visit UAW strikers. Guest: U.S. Rep. Debbie Dingell
Latest on the auto strike. Guest: Anderson Economic Group CEO Patrick Anderson