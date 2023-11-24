© 2023 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
Off the Record

Nov. 24, 2023 - Correspondents Edition | OFF THE RECORD

Season 53 Episode 21 | 27m 45s

The panel discusses the latest polling numbers in the race for president and Michigan's senate seat. A special correpondents edition of OTR. Panelists Chuck Stokes, Zachary Gorchow, Zoe Clark and Bill Ballenger join senior capitol correspondent Tim Skubick to discuss the week in Michigan government and politics.

Aired: 11/19/23
Latest Episodes
Watch 27:45
Off the Record
Nov. 17, 2023 - Sen. Jeremy Moss | OFF THE RECORD
Latest on the 54/54 split in the Michigan House. Guest: Sen. Jeremy Moss.
Episode: S53 E20 | 27:45
Watch 27:45
Off the Record
Nov. 10, 2023 - Peter Meijer | OFF THE RECORD
Who will control the Michigan House? Guest: Peter Meijer.
Episode: S53 E19 | 27:45
Watch 27:45
Off the Record
Nov. 3, 2023 - Quentin Turner | OFF THE RECORD
More on financial disclosures & a move to oust the state GOP chair. Guest: Quentin Turner.
Episode: S53 E18 | 27:45
Watch 27:45
Off the Record
Oct. 27, 2023 - Sen. Ed McBroom | OFF THE RECORD
Forcing lawmakers to reveal where they make their money. Guest: Sen. Ed McBroom.
Episode: S53 E17 | 27:45
Watch 27:45
Off the Record
Oct. 20, 2023 - Rep. Bryan Posthumus | OFF THE RECORD
Disagreement in the House GOP Caucus? Guest: Rep. Bryan Posthumus.
Episode: S53 E16 | 27:45
Watch 27:45
Off the Record
Oct. 13, 2023 - Rep. Emily Dievendorf | OFF THE RECORD
The governor's council to grow the state's population. Guest: Rep. Emily Dievendorf.
Episode: S53 E15 | 27:45
Watch 27:46
Off the Record
Oct. 6, 2023 - Eric Lupher | OFF THE RECORD
The governor checks-in on the auto strike. Guest: Eric Lupher.
Episode: S53 E14 | 27:46
Watch 27:45
Off the Record
Sept. 29, 2023 - Correspondents Edition | OFF THE RECORD
Visiting presidents and Ford pauses battery plant. A correpondents edition of OTR.
Episode: S53 E13 | 27:45
Watch 27:45
Off the Record
Sept. 22, 2023 - U.S. Rep. Debbie Dingell | OFF THE RECORD
Latest on the auto strike and Trump to visit UAW strikers. Guest: U.S. Rep. Debbie Dingell
Episode: S53 E12 | 27:45
Watch 27:45
Off the Record
Sept. 15, 2023 - Patrick Anderson | OFF THE RECORD
Latest on the auto strike. Guest: Anderson Economic Group CEO Patrick Anderson
Episode: S53 E11 | 27:45