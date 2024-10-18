© 2024 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
Off the Record

October 25, 2024 - Rick Snyder & Rep. Tyrone Carter | OFF THE RECORD

Season 54 Episode 17 | 27m 45s

The panel discusses the battle of control of the Michigan house as the state continues to attract many top candidates. The guests are Former Republican Governor Rick Snyder and Representative Tyrone Carter a Democrat from Detroit. Jonathan Oosting, Clara Hendrickson and Zachary Gorchow join senior capitol correspondent Tim Skubick.

Aired: 10/24/24
Support for Off the Record is provided by Martin Waymire.
Extras
Watch 27:45
Off the Record
October 18, 2024 - Eric Holder | OFF THE RECORD
Topic: Recap of 2nd U.S. Senate debate. Guest: Former U.S. Attorney General Eric Holder.
Episode: S54 E16 | 27:45
Watch 27:45
Off the Record
October 11, 2024 - Correspondents Edition | OFF THE RECORD
Correspondent's Edition. Topics: First U.S. Senate debate and bipartisan election security.
Episode: S54 E15 | 27:45
Watch 10:53
Off the Record
Oct. 4, 2024 - Sen. Mallory McMorrow (D) | OTR OVERTIME
Guest: Sen. Mallory McMorrow, (D) Royal Oak
Clip: S54 E14 | 10:53
Watch 27:45
Off the Record
October 4, 2024 - Sen. Mallory McMorrow (D) | OFF THE RECORD
Topic: VP debate. Guest: Sen. Mallory McMorrow, (D) Royal Oak.
Episode: S54 E14 | 27:45
Watch 27:45
Off the Record
September 27, 2024 - Jason Roe | OFF THE RECORD
Topic: Battle over school safety bill. Guest: Jason Roe, GOP Consultant, Roe Strategic LLC.
Episode: S54 E13 | 27:45
Watch 27:45
Off the Record
September 20, 2024 - Jamie Roe | OFF THE RECORD
Topic: Harris, Trump and Vance visit Michigan. Guest: Jamie Roe, GOP Political Consultant.
Episode: S54 E12 | 27:45
Watch 27:46
Off the Record
September 13, 2024 - Correspondents Edition | OFF THE RECORD
Post Debate Correspondents Edition.
Episode: S54 E11 | 27:46
Watch 27:45
Off the Record
September 6, 2024 - Scott Ellis | OFF THE RECORD
Topic: New polling data. Guest: Scott Ellis, Michigan Licensed Beverage Association.
Episode: S54 E10 | 27:45
Watch 15:40
Off the Record
Aug. 30, 2024 - Pete Hoekstra | OTR OVERTIME
Guest: Pete Hoekstra, State GOP Chair.
Clip: S54 E9 | 15:40
Watch 27:45
Off the Record
August 30, 2024 - Pete Hoekstra | OFF THE RECORD
Topic: Two Trump visits to Michigan in one week. Guest: Pete Hoekstra, Michigan GOP Chair.
Episode: S54 E9 | 27:45