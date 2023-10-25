Does it really matter what eggs you buy?

Extras
July 24, 2023 - PBS NewsHour full episode
Opera Philadelphia pushes forward amid financial uncertainty
Why school board elections are garnering national attention
Explaining the staggering rise of syphilis in newborn babies
West Bank Palestinians try to save their homes from Israeli extremists
News Wrap: House Republicans issue subpoenas to Biden's son, brother
How the White House views Israel's military campaign
Israel's ground invasion grinds on as Blinken lays out vision for post-war Gaza
Reproductive rights drive wins for Democrats, leaving clues for future elections
November 8, 2023 - PBS NewsHour full episode
Would you eat steak grown in a lab? Chicken from a petri dish? It's not science fiction!
What does caffeine do to our bodies that makes us perk up and give us a mood boost?
Not all oils are created equal. With so many options, what’s a home chef to do?
Think your truffle popcorn has real truffle? Think again.
Why do we crave fatty, sugary, and salty snacks? We put junk food under the microscope
We’re challenging some serious carnivores in the ultimate burger brawl.
Tannins are found in nature, but did you know they also give your wine that dry aftertaste
Modern space diets have a come along way from food in a tube and dried ice cream.
Explore the science of beer foam! And for those skeptics, this is totally legit chemistry!
Explore the science of dark chocolate from percentages, health benefits, taste and texture