© 2023 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
Public Media from Michigan State University
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Serving Up Science

Does it really matter what eggs you buy?

Season 4 Episode 1 | 4m 48s

Decode the diverse world of egg labels. From conventional to cage-free, free-range, organic, and pasture-raised choices, delve into the nuances of ... eggs! Sheril uncovers the impact of living conditions on chicken welfare and if this impacts egg nutrition.

Aired: 09/20/23
Produced by WKAR Public Media
In Cooperation with Food@MSU
Extras
Watch 57:46
PBS NewsHour
July 24, 2023 - PBS NewsHour full episode
July 24, 2023 - PBS NewsHour full episode
Episode: S2023 E215 | 57:46
Watch 6:48
PBS NewsHour
Opera Philadelphia pushes forward amid financial uncertainty
Opera Philadelphia pushes forward amid financial uncertainty
Clip: S2023 E323 | 6:48
Watch 4:51
PBS NewsHour
Why school board elections are garnering national attention
Why school board elections are garnering national attention
Clip: S2023 E323 | 4:51
Watch 5:24
PBS NewsHour
Explaining the staggering rise in babies born with syphilis
Explaining the staggering rise of syphilis in newborn babies
Clip: S2023 E323 | 5:24
Watch 7:36
PBS NewsHour
West Bank Palestinians try to save homes
West Bank Palestinians try to save their homes from Israeli extremists
Clip: S2023 E323 | 7:36
Watch 5:18
PBS NewsHour
News Wrap: House Republicans subpoena Biden's son, brother
News Wrap: House Republicans issue subpoenas to Biden's son, brother
Clip: S2023 E323 | 5:18
Watch 7:15
PBS NewsHour
How the White House views Israel's military campaign
How the White House views Israel's military campaign
Clip: S2023 E323 | 7:15
Watch 5:11
PBS NewsHour
America's top diplomat lays out vision for post-war Gaza
Israel's ground invasion grinds on as Blinken lays out vision for post-war Gaza
Clip: S2023 E323 | 5:11
Watch 9:24
PBS NewsHour
Reproductive rights drive wins for Democrats
Reproductive rights drive wins for Democrats, leaving clues for future elections
Clip: S2023 E323 | 9:24
Watch 57:46
PBS NewsHour
November 8, 2023 - PBS NewsHour full episode
November 8, 2023 - PBS NewsHour full episode
Episode: S2023 E323 | 57:46
Latest Episodes
All
  • All
  • Serving Up Science
  • Collection 2
  • Collection 1
Watch 4:22
Serving Up Science
Test Tube T-bones?! | Serving Up Science
Would you eat steak grown in a lab? Chicken from a petri dish? It's not science fiction!
Episode: S3 E305 | 4:22
Watch 7:22
Serving Up Science
What’s the buzz about caffeine? | Serving Up Science
What does caffeine do to our bodies that makes us perk up and give us a mood boost?
Episode: S3 E304 | 7:22
Watch 4:08
Serving Up Science
Stop Cooking with the Wrong Oils! | Serving Up Science
Not all oils are created equal. With so many options, what’s a home chef to do?
Episode: S3 E303 | 4:08
Watch 7:12
Serving Up Science
The Truth About Truffles | Serving Up Science
Think your truffle popcorn has real truffle? Think again.
Episode: S3 E302 | 7:12
Watch 6:32
Serving Up Science
How Junk Food Hijacks Your Brain | Serving Up Science
Why do we crave fatty, sugary, and salty snacks? We put junk food under the microscope
Episode: S3 E301 | 6:32
Watch 10:39
Serving Up Science
Burger Brawl: Plant Protein Vs Meat
We’re challenging some serious carnivores in the ultimate burger brawl.
Episode: S2 E205 | 10:39
Watch 4:31
Serving Up Science
Wine Time: Taste of Tannins!
Tannins are found in nature, but did you know they also give your wine that dry aftertaste
Episode: S2 E204 | 4:31
Watch 5:48
Serving Up Science
Space Food: The Final Frontier!
Modern space diets have a come along way from food in a tube and dried ice cream.
Episode: S2 E203 | 5:48
Watch 6:44
Serving Up Science
Why Beer Foam is Amazing (and Underrated)
Explore the science of beer foam! And for those skeptics, this is totally legit chemistry!
Episode: S2 E202 | 6:44
Watch 7:30
Serving Up Science
100% Dark Chocolate: Bitter or Best Ever?
Explore the science of dark chocolate from percentages, health benefits, taste and texture
Episode: S2 E201 | 7:30