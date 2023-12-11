© 2023 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
Serving Up Science

Sell By, Best By? Or Just Bye-Bye? Decoding Food Expiration

Season 4 Episode 5 | 5m 01s

Did you know these dates might be tricking you into unnecessary food waste? Discover the impact of confusing labels on your wallet and the environment. Unearth the secrets behind "sell by," "best by," and "use by" dates. Beware, these dates might mislead you into unnecessary food waste. Let's demystify food expiration dates for a sustainable kitchen!

Aired: 12/10/23
Produced by WKAR Public Media
In Cooperation with Food@MSU
