The Express Way with Dulé Hill

Chicago

Season 1 Episode 4 | 53m 16s

Chicago is a city known for its rich history and culture. But for some, it’s been marred by crime and violence. In this episode, Dulé Hill meets the city’s talented artists to explore why art and activism are often synonymous in the Midwest.

Aired: 05/13/24 | Expires: 05/13/25
This program was made possible by a grant from Anne Ray Foundation.
Extras
Watch 16:05
The Express Way with Dulé Hill
Incarcerated Playwrights Speak Out Against Violence in Chicago
Dulé meets incarcerated playwrights who are breaking the cycle of violence in Chicago.
Special: 16:05
Watch 16:59
The Express Way with Dulé Hill
Blending Latin Folk and Bluegrass Music
Larry & Joe are blending Latin folk and bluegrass music to show music has no borders.
Special: 16:59
Watch 14:51
The Express Way with Dulé Hill
Finding Identity as a Black Appalachian Artist
Dulé Hill explores how music can provide solace and healing with musician Amythyst Kiah.
Special: 14:51
Watch 11:32
The Express Way with Dulé Hill
Fighting for Syrian Refugees with Soul Music
A Syrian-American musician brings awareness to the civil war in his family’s homeland.
Special: 11:32
Watch 11:42
The Express Way with Dulé Hill
Learning to Dance While Deaf
Deaf dancer Shaheem Sanchez changes how Dulé Hill thinks about dance.
Special: 11:42
Watch 7:45
The Express Way with Dulé Hill
Dulé Hill’s History of Tap Dance
Dulé Hill shares his motivation for mastering tap dance and carrying its legacy forward.
Special: 7:45
Watch 0:30
The Express Way with Dulé Hill
Chicago Preview
In Chicago, Dulé Hill explores why art and activism are synonymous.
Preview: S1 E4 | 0:30
Watch 8:14
The Express Way with Dulé Hill
Dulé Reads for the Andre Theatre Collective Casting Session
Dulé Hill joins the Andre Theatre Collective for their first casting session.
Clip: S1 E4 | 8:14
Watch 2:38
The Express Way with Dulé Hill
Bassel & The Supernaturals Perform “Black Water”
Bassel Almadani and his band, Bassel & The Supernaturals, perform the song “Black Water.”
Clip: S1 E4 | 2:38
Watch 2:24
The Express Way with Dulé Hill
Vershawn Sanders Ward Teaches Afro-Contemporary Dance
Dulé Hill learns Afro-Contemporary dance with Vershawn Sanders Ward.
Clip: S1 E4 | 2:24