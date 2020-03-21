WKAR is here for you in this challenging time | Mar. 21, 2020

WKAR has shifted resources and adjusted priorities so we can launch a number of new initiatives to help our Capital Region and Spartan community through these difficult times.

Dear Friends and Neighbors,

On Wednesday, March 10, MSU President Samuel L. Stanley Jr., M.D., announced the university's transition to online-only classes in response to the COVID-19 virus spreading across the U.S. On Thursday, March 11, Governor Gretchen Whitmer announced the closing of schools in Michigan effective the following Monday.

In response, WKAR has shifted resources and adjusted priorities so we can launch a number of new initiatives to help our Capital Region and Spartan community through these difficult times. We want you to know that today, and in the weeks and months ahead, WKAR is here for you.

WKAR News has added local newscasts on 90.5 FM and 105.1FM/AM 870 on weekends and created a live blog on the impact of the coronavirus in the Lansing region, available in both English and Spanish. For additional breaking news and national updates, check PBS NewsHour’s website or tune in each night at 7pm on WKAR TV.

NPR has launched Coronavirus Live Updates and a new coronavirus podcast: Coronavirus Daily is hosted by Kelly McEvers and pulls in NPR One’s most popular feature stories and news.

WKAR TV is also presenting special coverage from PBS NewsHour, and Frontline, along with tips and facts from the CDC that can be seen between programs throughout the day and night.

Friday, March 20, WKAR aired a special edition of Off the Record, as correspondents bring us the latest news from the Capitol and discuss the state’s response to the pandemic. The program is available on demand now in the free PBS App and at wkar.org.

Next week, WKAR will launch a new weekly public affairs show in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, for added context and depth to current issues and events. The program is hosted by Shawn Turner, MSU communication expert and national security analyst for CNN.

When you need a refuge from the news, WKAR Classical is there for you with your 'neighborhood' hosts Jody Knol and Jamie Paisely during the day, and guest hosts through the evening and overnight.

WKAR Classical was recently highlighted by the New York Times for the creative curation of classical performances being streamed in spite of venues closed to live audiences.

We’re grateful to our daily listeners, one of whom wrote today to say, “Thank you for your contribution to society during this time when so many need beauty and higher thoughts to go onward.”

Of course, our TV schedules are full of drama, arts, documentary and music programming that we hope will also provide a respite for you as well.

Finally, our WKAR Family partners are working together to help ensure educators, parents and caregivers are aware of and have access to the vast array of educational resources that are available from WKAR, PBS and PBS Kids, and Michigan State University.

Families rely on our free over the air broadcast of educational programming, and we’ve launched a daily newsletter to share tips, resources, and curriculum-based content that parents and caregivers can use to help children continue to learn at home.

Please subscribe here for the latest resources for having fun and learning together at home.

As always, we encourage you to follow WKAR Public Media on Facebook and Twitter, where you can find additional related stories that are easy to share with your family, friends and neighbors. We are all in this together and we will get through it together. We’re here for you because you’ve been here for us.

We are grateful for you.

Sincerely,

Susi Elkins

Director of Broadcasting and General Manager

WKAR Public Media