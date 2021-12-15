WKAR brings new jazz radio show to mid-Michigan airwaves

Michael Stratton hosts 'A Groove Supreme' Saturdays at 8pm beginning New Year’s Day

EAST LANSING, Mich. -- WKAR Public Media at Michigan State is launching a new jazz radio show on New Year's Day. A Groove Supreme presents two hours of jazz every Saturday evening, hosted by Michael Stratton.

A Groove Supreme debuts at 8 p.m. ET on Sat., Jan. 1, 2022, on WKAR 90.5 FM from East Lansing. The program also streams live at that time at wkar.org. Full Moon Hacksaw, previously airing in the 8 p.m. spot, moves to 10 p.m.

Mid-Michigan jazz fans will know Stratton from his many years as host of The Vinyl Side of Midnight, heard on LCC Radio WLNZ until recently when the station changed format.

"A Groove Supreme will retain the same eclectic aesthetic that defined my previous show, with threads of various genres and a solid core of jazz," said Stratton. "Jazz is not just one kind of music. The various permutations and blends are endlessly fascinating, filled with love and friction and transcendence."

"I'm so pleased we’ve been able to bring in Michael to add two more hours of locally hosted music to our week," said Jamie Paisley, WKAR director of radio programming. "With our classical programming, Folk with Matt Watroba, and now A Groove Supreme, our listeners really appreciate having a host who can create a local connection to the music they love."

At WKAR, Stratton brings back a long tradition of locally hosted jazz from 90.5 FM. Longtime fans will remember hours spent listening with WKAR hosts Dan Bayer and Doug Collar.

"I'm really excited about the launch of A Groove Supreme on WKAR,” said Drew Henderson, WKAR senior director of broadcast operations. “Many listeners were affected by recent changes in Lansing radio. This show gives us an opportunity to strengthen local connections and keep jazz available on radios in Lansing and beyond. WKAR has served mid-Michigan for nearly a century, and we're looking forward to bolstering our local news and music offerings in 2022. Stay tuned for more."