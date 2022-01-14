WKAR Now Live on DIRECTV STREAM
DIRECTV STREAM Customers Will Have Access to Educational and Inspiring Content from WKAR
East Lansing, MICHIGAN; January 14, 2022— WKAR Public Media at Michigan State University announced today that it is now live streaming on DIRECTV STREAM. A dedicated live channel for WKAR is already available to all local DIRECTV STREAM customers, supplemented with additional PBS on-demand programming that will continue to expand PBS’s digital footprint and offer viewers additional ways to stream PBS content.
“As viewer habits continue to evolve, PBS remains committed to making our award-winning, national and local content available to all Americans across as many platforms as possible. This partnership will allow PBS and our member stations to expand our digital footprint and reach more viewers with content that inspires, educates and entertains,” said Ira Rubenstein, PBS Chief Digital and Marketing Officer.
“Entertainment is personal and should serve every member of the household, which is why we’re partnering with PBS to deliver DIRECTV STREAM customers more choice, more control and a more convenient way to access the content they care about most,” said Rob Thun, Chief Content Officer for DIRECTV.
Relationships like this one ensure that on-demand content from PBS favorites including AMERICAN EXPERIENCE, ANTIQUES ROADSHOW, FRONTLINE, GREAT PERFORMANCES, MASTERPIECE, NATURE are available to as many viewers as possible. In addition, PBS KIDS channel has recently joined both the DIRECTV STREAM and DIRECTV lineups, helping to extend the PBS mission of preparing young children for success in school and life through trusted, educational media, available anytime and anywhere. Now, even our youngest of viewers can access their favorite series, including DANIEL TIGER’S NEIGHBORHOOD, MOLLY OF DENALI, ODD SQUAD, PINKALICIOUS & PETERRIFIC and WILD KRATTS, among many others, via DIRECTV and its on-demand menu or using the same capabilities on DIRECTV STREAM.
In addition to DIRECTV STREAM, Station content is available on all Station-branded PBS platforms, including PBS.org and PBSKIDS.org, as well as the PBS Video app and PBS KIDS Video app. Station members are also able to view an extended library of quality public television programming via Passport.
About WKAR Public Media
WKAR Public Media is the Michigan capital region source for award-winning original television and radio, and the best from PBS and NPR. WKAR is part of Michigan State University College of Communication Arts & Sciences and includes WKAR TV, WKAR Radio, wkar.org, WKAR Radio Reading Service, WKAR Family, and WKAR Ready to Learn.
About PBS
PBS, with more than 330 member stations, offers all Americans the opportunity to explore new ideas and new worlds through television and digital content. Each month, PBS reaches over 120 million people through television and 26 million people online, inviting them to experience the worlds of science, history, nature and public affairs; to hear diverse viewpoints; and to take front row seats to world-class drama and performances. PBS’s broad array of programs has been consistently honored by the industry’s most coveted award competitions. Teachers of children from pre-K through 12th grade turn to PBS for digital content and services that help bring classroom lessons to life. Decades of research confirms that PBS’s premier children’s media service, PBS KIDS, helps children build critical literacy, math and social-emotional skills, enabling them to find success in school and life. Delivered through member stations, PBS KIDS offers high-quality educational content on TV— including a 24/7 channel, online at pbskids.org, via an array of mobile apps and in communities across America. More information about PBS is available at www.pbs.org, one of the leading dot-org websites on the internet, or by following PBS on Twitter, Facebook or through our apps for mobile and connected devices. Specific program information and updates for press are available at pbs.org/pressroom or by following PBS Pressroom on Twitter.