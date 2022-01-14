WKAR Now Live on DIRECTV STREAM

DIRECTV STREAM Customers Will Have Access to Educational and Inspiring Content from WKAR

East Lansing, MICHIGAN; January 14, 2022— WKAR Public Media at Michigan State University announced today that it is now live streaming on DIRECTV STREAM. A dedicated live channel for WKAR is already available to all local DIRECTV STREAM customers, supplemented with additional PBS on-demand programming that will continue to expand PBS’s digital footprint and offer viewers additional ways to stream PBS content.

“As viewer habits continue to evolve, PBS remains committed to making our award-winning, national and local content available to all Americans across as many platforms as possible. This partnership will allow PBS and our member stations to expand our digital footprint and reach more viewers with content that inspires, educates and entertains,” said Ira Rubenstein, PBS Chief Digital and Marketing Officer.

“Entertainment is personal and should serve every member of the household, which is why we’re partnering with PBS to deliver DIRECTV STREAM customers more choice, more control and a more convenient way to access the content they care about most,” said Rob Thun, Chief Content Officer for DIRECTV.

Relationships like this one ensure that on-demand content from PBS favorites including AMERICAN EXPERIENCE, ANTIQUES ROADSHOW, FRONTLINE, GREAT PERFORMANCES, MASTERPIECE, NATURE are available to as many viewers as possible. In addition, PBS KIDS channel has recently joined both the DIRECTV STREAM and DIRECTV lineups, helping to extend the PBS mission of preparing young children for success in school and life through trusted, educational media, available anytime and anywhere. Now, even our youngest of viewers can access their favorite series, including DANIEL TIGER’S NEIGHBORHOOD, MOLLY OF DENALI, ODD SQUAD, PINKALICIOUS & PETERRIFIC and WILD KRATTS, among many others, via DIRECTV and its on-demand menu or using the same capabilities on DIRECTV STREAM.

In addition to DIRECTV STREAM, Station content is available on all Station-branded PBS platforms, including PBS.org and PBSKIDS.org, as well as the PBS Video app and PBS KIDS Video app. Station members are also able to view an extended library of quality public television programming via Passport.

About WKAR Public Media

WKAR Public Media is the Michigan capital region source for award-winning original television and radio, and the best from PBS and NPR. WKAR is part of Michigan State University College of Communication Arts & Sciences and includes WKAR TV, WKAR Radio, wkar.org, WKAR Radio Reading Service, WKAR Family, and WKAR Ready to Learn.