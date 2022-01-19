PBS Announces Long-Term Initiative to Further Support Diverse Voices Across Public Media

EAST LANSING, MI; January 19, 2022 — At the Television Critics Association Winter Press Tour today, PBS President and CEO Paula Kerger announced a new effort in support of long-term, ongoing and comprehensive initiatives to diversify public media.

This project further advances PBS’s commitment to elevate diverse voices and perspectives and accelerate the transformation of public media’s producing ecosystem to include more diverse perspectives in key production roles. The work is made possible through a grant from Anne Ray Foundation.

Beginning this year, PBS will begin implementing key elements of this comprehensive initiative, such as:



Early-Career Filmmaker Mentorship Program

To help reduce barriers and increase access for diverse filmmakers within the public media system, PBS will establish a robust mentorship program for early-career filmmakers. Through immersive experiences, PBS will help emerging filmmakers build relationships within the public media system and equip mentees with the skills and relationships needed to produce content for public media platforms.

Executive Fellowship Program

PBS will create a year-long fellowship program that will embed promising filmmakers and rising executives into existing productions, to help them gain the experience necessary to advance their careers. In addition to supporting filmmakers, it will accelerate changes in the producing ecosystem by bringing more voices into the production process, and creating a wider pool of diverse candidates who make significant contributions to public media in both producing and executive roles.

Accountability and Reporting Structure

PBS will work with an external consultant to evaluate the impact of these initiatives and identify key learnings that can inform the broader efforts to elevate diverse voices and perspectives across public media.

“Sharing a broad array of voices and perspectives across our platforms is fundamental to fulfilling our mission, and creating distinctive content that educates, engages, and inspires,” said Sylvia Bugg, PBS Chief Programming Executive and General Manager, General Audience Programming. “Through this long-term, ongoing initiative, we hope to amplify the work of public media leaders and content creators.”

PBS continues to offer more diverse content— and collaborate with more diverse creators— than any other broadcast network. During the 2021 season, over 50 percent of PBS’s primetime schedule included diverse on-screen talent and/or addressed specific subject matter. However, to fully reflect and represent the broad diversity of America, PBS is committed to building on this foundation. The grant-funded initiative will roll-out in the coming weeks.

With its national reach and local presence in communities across the country, public television is singularly positioned to effect change at scale. Through thoughtfully crafted, grant-funded initiatives and working with independent producers, PBS member stations and public media organizations—such as Latino Public Broadcasting, Black Public Media, Vision Maker Media, Pacific Islanders in Communication, Center for Asian American Media, The WORLD Channel, ITVS and American Documentary—PBS will continue to fulfill its mission by expanding its roster of leaders, creators and content offerings.

