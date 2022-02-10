WKAR’s Julie Sochay Selected to Participate in Public Media Diversity Fellowship Program

East Lansing, MI; Feb. 10, 2022 – The senior director of content and communication of WKAR Public Media at Michigan State University will be a part of a national class designed to explore opportunities and challenges related to diversity, equity, and inclusion in the public media sector.

Julie Sochay of WKAR joins other distinguished public media leaders from across the country to participate in the Public Media Diversity Leaders Initiative (PMDLI), a program of the Riley Institute at Furman University offered in partnership with South Carolina ETV and modeled after the Institute's award-winning South Carolina Diversity Leaders Initiative.

Sochay is one of 33 individuals to be a part of the initiative’s third cohort. Participants will take part in a highly interactive curriculum comprising scenario analyses and other experiential learning tools that supports public media leaders in their efforts to apply diversity, equity, and inclusion principles to behaviors, systems, and cultures within their organizations.

“Today’s heightened awareness of racial and other inequities in American institutions has magnified and accelerated organizational and stakeholder expectations that public media leaders establish diversity, equity, and inclusion as core values within their organizations,” said Anthony Padgett, president and CEO of South Carolina ETV. “Recognizing that, we are proud to partner with the Riley Institute to offer this unique virtual program to our peers from across the country.”

Collectively, PMDLI participants reflect a vast public media ecosystem, representing both television and radio as well as a variety of geographic regions, audiences, affiliate organizations, and diversity dimensions. Upon graduating from the program in June, members of the class will help identify future program participants.

“The Riley Institute is proud to play a role in connecting a network of public media professionals who are committed to managing, leading, and meeting the needs of increasingly diverse workers, clients, and audiences,” said Don Gordon, executive director of the Riley Institute. “We look forward to seeing the positive impact this program will have in communities across the country.”

For more information about PMDLI, visit furman.edu/public-media-dli .

