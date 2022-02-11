WKAR News Team Selects MSU Student for Podcast Internship

East Lansing, MI; Feb. 11, 2022 – WKAR Public Media at Michigan State University has partnered with the MSU College Assistance Migrant Scholars Program (CAMP) to create an ongoing internship position working on the WKAR podcast ¿Qué Onda Michigan?

CAMP is a residential program that offers opportunities to migrant and seasonal farmworker students. MSU student Yesenia Zamora-Cardoso has been selected to fill that internship.

“I was attracted to working with the ¿Que Onda Michigan? team because I want to help give a voice to the Latino population in Michigan and East Lansing,” said Zamora-Cardoso. “Also, through my work with ¿Que Onda Michigan? I hope to learn more about storytelling through audio and podcast production.”

¿Qué Onda Michigan? is a weekly Spanish-language news podcast from WKAR hosted by Michelle Jokisch Polo. Every week the podcast brings the top headlines of the week with a focus on the people and the issues most important to Michigan’s Latinx community. It is available weekly on Fridays.

“Our partnership with CAMP is exactly the kind of partnership we always envisioned in developing,” said Jokisch Polo. “By creating a pipeline for the children of migrant farmworkers to enter journalism, we are fostering an incoming generation of bilingual journalists who, for a long time, have been mostly unwelcomed by the industry.”

Along with opportunities like this internship program, CAMP also offers academic, social, and financial support to enable these students to complete their first year of college.

“We are excited for the work we will create to benefit Latinx and Spanish speaking audiences in our region as well as the students we'll welcome to WKAR for years to come,” said Jokisch Polo.

