WKAR’s Brant Wells Named Digital Media Advisory Committee Chair

East Lansing, MI; Feb. 11, 2022 – WKAR Public Media at Michigan State University announces the election of Brant Wells, senior director of television production and operations, as the PBS Digital Media Advisory Committee (DMAC) chair.

DMAC members act as advocates for stations and collaborate with PBS Digital to ensure that stations' needs are met, and priorities considered as PBS Digital delivers products and services to the system.

“DMAC is at the forefront of digital strategy and product development for all PBS stations nationwide,” said Wells. “The work is vital so that we can provide exceptional content to our communities in the ever-evolving media landscape. The work done within the council will not only help WKAR serve the Capital Region, but all stations and their communities.”

DMAC members actively participate in soliciting and sharing station feedback and assisting with general outreach within the system. Feedback and outreach activities include participating in PBS Digital professional development events; providing feedback on draft communications; actively participating on the PBS Digital Station's blog and participating in other mentoring activities involving stations.

For more station news from WKAR, visit wkar.org/station-news/.

About WKAR Public Media

WKAR Public Media is the Michigan capital region source for award-winning original television and radio, and the best from PBS and NPR. WKAR is part of Michigan State University College of Communication Arts & Sciences and includes WKAR TV, WKAR Radio, wkar.org, WKAR Radio Reading Service, WKAR Family, and WKAR Ready to Learn.