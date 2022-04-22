People News: Melorie Begay joins WKAR news team as weekend host and reporter

EAST LANSING, MI; April 22, 2022 –WKAR listeners may have noticed a new voice delivering trusted and essential information for Michigan’s capital region. Melorie Begay joins the WKAR news team this month as local Weekend Edition host and general assignment reporter.

“We're thrilled to welcome Melorie to our award-winning news team,” said Karel Vega, WKAR News editor. "Melorie's strong community reporting experience showed her to be an instant fit at WKAR. I'm excited for what stories she'll bring to Greater Lansing."

Before joining WKAR, Melorie was a multimedia journalist for KLCC in Eugene, Oregon.

WKAR news followers may have already read or heard Begay's work reporting on the recent Capital City Film Festival.

With Begay adding depth to the news team, Michelle Jokisch Polo will be temporarily stepping away from the Weekend Edition host position to put more time toward the ¿Qué Onda Michigan? weekly podcast and radio feature and Latinx reporting.

Begay recently did a special interview with WKAR's All Things Considered host Sophia Saliby.

"I'm most excited to tell stories that are important to folks in mid-Michigan," said Begay. "I'm interested in telling stories about the environment and how they impact everyday people. I'm also interested in reporting on stories that are hyper local and community centered."

Melorie Begay has a BA in Journalism and Mass Communications from the University of New Mexico, where she interned at the local public radio station KUNM.

For more station news from WKAR, visit wkar.org/station-news/.

